    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

01/05/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
05 Jan 2022 18:25 CET

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net cash 2021 50,0 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 806
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.4.72%183
ACCENTURE PLC-2.47%255 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.92%192 789
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.26%123 776
INFOSYS LIMITED0.60%108 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.58%103 302