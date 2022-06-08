Log in
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:09 2022-06-08 am EDT
5.040 EUR   +0.40%
5.040 EUR   +0.40%
12:42pNOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
12:32pNOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
06/06NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about granting of special responsibilities to Companys director
PU
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

06/08/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
08 Jun 2022 18:12 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 866
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,02 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-1.18%165
ACCENTURE PLC-26.06%194 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.05%158 470
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.98%92 857
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.19%81 380
VMWARE, INC.12.77%55 074