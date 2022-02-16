Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:05:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
02/08 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/31 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
01/31 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/21 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/18 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about change of the Statutory Auditor's represen..
PU
01/18 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about change of the Statutory Auditors represent..
PU
01/13 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/05 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
01/05 NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
2021 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Sales 2021
137 M
156 M
156 M
Net income 2021
5,00 M
5,68 M
5,68 M
Net cash 2021
51,0 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
146 M
166 M
166 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,70x
EV / Sales 2022
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 806
Free-Float
22,0%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,76 €
Average target price
6,40 €
Spread / Average Target
34,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.