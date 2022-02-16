Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

02/16/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe

16 Feb 2022 18:44 CET

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
02/08NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/31NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
01/31NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/21NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/18NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about change of the Statutory Auditor's represen..
PU
01/18NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about change of the Statutory Auditors represent..
PU
01/13NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
PU
01/05NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
01/05NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Share buyback
CO
2021NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transaction..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 806
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,76 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-6.30%166
ACCENTURE PLC-20.54%208 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.13%187 651
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.78%116 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.92%96 811
SNOWFLAKE INC.-11.44%91 890