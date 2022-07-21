Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:02 2022-07-21 am EDT
4.900 EUR   +2.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe

21 Jul 2022 17:51 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 866
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,79 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-6.50%150
ACCENTURE PLC-32.45%178 163
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.76%144 750
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.30%90 254
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.38%79 437
SNOWFLAKE INC.-56.76%49 907