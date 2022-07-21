|
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
|12:04p
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
|
PU
|12:04p
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
|
PU
|07/18
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduction and ..
|
PU
|07/18
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about conclusion of share capital reduct..
|
PU
|07/13
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
|
PU
|07/13
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
|
PU
|07/05
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
|
PU
|06/29
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about share capital reduction
|
PU
|06/27
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conduct..
|
PU
|06/27
|NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
137 M
140 M
140 M
|Net income 2021
|
5,00 M
5,10 M
5,10 M
|Net cash 2021
|
51,0 M
52,0 M
52,0 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|29,9x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
147 M
150 M
150 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,70x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,68x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 866
|Free-Float
|29,4%
|
|Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,79 €
|Average target price
|6,40 €
|Spread / Average Target
|33,6%