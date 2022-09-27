Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:01 2022-09-27 am EDT
4.360 EUR   -1.80%
01:05pNovabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informa sobre relatório intercalar das operações realizadas no quadro do programa de recompra de ações próprias
PU
09/19Novabase S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
PU
09/16NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. : Half-year report
CO
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

09/27/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

27 Sep 2022 18:02 CEST

Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 9,68%
Capitalization 135 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,44 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.-11.61%130
ACCENTURE PLC-37.87%162 906
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%134 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%94 952
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.88%70 977
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.26%52 818