    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:13:49 2023-01-18 am EST
4.080 EUR    0.00%
Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

18 Jan 2023 19:05 CET

Issuer

NOVABASE SGPS S.A.

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISIN

PTNBA0AM0006

Symbol

NBA

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 18:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net cash 2022 44,0 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 124 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,08 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Non-Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa Non-Executive Director
Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.2.00%134
ACCENTURE PLC6.76%179 400
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.74%151 499
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.05%131 270
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%98 223
INFOSYS LIMITED2.08%78 477