Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about share capital reduction
Issuer
NOVABASE SGPS S.A. reducaocapital20230705en.pdf
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Company Name
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. is Portugal's number one computing company. The company currently has offices in Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Middle East and Turkey. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.'s mission is to make life easier and more enjoyable for people and companies through the use of technology. Engineering and management combine with human sciences and design to create solutions focused on people.
Average target price
6.300EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.20% Consensus