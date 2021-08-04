Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:39 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
136 M
161 M
161 M
Net income 2021
5,00 M
5,92 M
5,92 M
Net cash 2021
51,0 M
60,4 M
60,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
147 M
173 M
174 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,70x
EV / Sales 2022
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 806
Free-Float
26,1%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,77 €
Average target price
5,50 €
Spread / Average Target
15,3%
