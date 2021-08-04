Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Novabase S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities

08/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Novabase - SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities
04 Aug 2021 19:32 CEST

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:45:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
Net cash 2021 51,0 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 173 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 806
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,77 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.50.95%174
ACCENTURE PLC21.94%201 985
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.75%163 629
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%129 133
INFOSYS LIMITED31.80%94 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.87%90 435