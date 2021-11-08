Novabase – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
Subscribe
Company Name
Novabase, SGPS - Nom.
ISN
PTNBA0AM0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
NBA
Source
NOVABASE - SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
12:08p Novabase – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted..
PU
11/04 Novabase SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Trading Update 9M21
PU
11/04 Novabase SGPS, S.A. informs about Trading Update 9M21
PU
10/29 Novabase – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted..
PU
10/26 Novabase SGPS, S.A. informs about qualified holding
PU
10/22 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
PU
10/14 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
PU
10/06 NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A. (DB : NVQ) commences an Equity Buyback Plan under the authorizatio..
CI
10/06 NOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about interim report on the transactions..
PU
09/28 NOVABASE S G P S S A : SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts of 1st half 2021
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Sales 2021
136 M
158 M
158 M
Net income 2021
5,00 M
5,79 M
5,79 M
Net cash 2021
50,0 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
28,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
140 M
162 M
163 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,66x
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
1 806
Free-Float
26,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,57 €
Average target price
6,00 €
Spread / Average Target
31,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.