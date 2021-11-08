Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVQ   PTNBA0AM0006

NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.

(NVQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novabase – SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Novabase - SGPS, S.A., informs about interim report on the transactions conducted under the share buy-back programme
08 Nov 2021 17:59 CET

Company Name

Novabase, SGPS - Nom.

ISN

PTNBA0AM0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NBA

Source

NOVABASE - SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Novabase SGPS SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 5,00 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net cash 2021 50,0 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 162 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 806
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,57 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Nuno da Silva Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Paulo Figueiredo Morais Antunes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado Chairman
María del Carmen Gil Marín Executive Director & Chief Investors Officer
Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira Executive Director & COO-Value Portfolio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABASE S.G.P.S., S.A.44.62%162
ACCENTURE PLC41.06%232 734
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%174 900
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 853
SNOWFLAKE INC.29.64%109 768
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%97 781