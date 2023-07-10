NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces special pricing on Avenova®-branded products to Amazon prime members during Prime Day 2023, being held July 11-12.

“Prime Day offers a significant opportunity to increase sales through this important channel,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “During last year’s Prime Day event, we broke the all-time single-day Avenova sales record since we began offering our products on Amazon in June 2019. We anticipate another strong showing during this year’s event bolstered by our exclusive promotional pricing.

“Over the past several years we’ve expanded our suite of best-in-class Avenova products to help those afflicted with chronic dry eye, which can be a complex disorder to manage,” he added. “It is our pleasure to reward current Amazon prime customers with discounts on the Avenova products they routinely use while offering special pricing on other products that may provide further relief. We also expect to attract Amazon prime members who are new to Avenova with the potential of converting them into long-term, loyal customers for our superior-quality products.”

Throughout the two-day event, NovaBay will offer Prime Exclusive Discounts that include 20% discounts on Avenova Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution (Avenova Spray), Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo and Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops, and a 50% discount on Avenova Eye Health Support Oral Supplement with MaquiBright®. During the Lightning Deal on July 11 from 8:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Pacific time, the Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo will be available at a 20% discount. As a follow-up to the event, Amazon prime members will be offered single-purchase coupons for 20% discounts on Avenova Lubricating Drops and Avenova Eye Health Supplements, and an additional 10% discount on the first Subscribe & Save order for Avenova Spray and Avenova Spray and Wipe Combo from July 13-17.

NovaBay’s Avenova Spray is the No. 1 physician-recommended antimicrobial lid and lash cleanser. All Avenova products are highly rated on Amazon.com, with Avenova Spray receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars from nearly 13,000 reviews, including 86% of ratings at 4 stars or above.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated sales on Prime Day, marketing strategies, current partnerships, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing strategies, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

