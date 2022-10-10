Advanced search
NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
0.1002 USD   -6.27%
06:51aNovaBay Pharmaceuticals' Avenova® and DERMAdoctor® Products to be Featured During the October 11-12 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
BU
10/07Novabay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Receives a NYSE American Notice Regarding Low Share Price
BU
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' Avenova® and DERMAdoctor® Products to be Featured During the October 11-12 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

10/10/2022 | 06:51am EDT
NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces that select Avenova brand products and all DERMAdoctor brand products will be featured with discounts to Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale being held October 11-12, 2022.

“This two-day sales event is an excellent opportunity for Amazon customers to receive discounted pricing on our high-quality Avenova eyecare and DERMAdoctor skincare products, whether they are first-time buyers or devoted customers looking to stock up on the products they regularly use,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “The Early Access Sale also provides Black Friday-level deals for early holiday shoppers. Prime Day events have a history of helping us to attract new customers and fortify our extremely loyal user base for both brands.

“We are excited to participate in another Amazon event following the exceptionally strong reception for Avenova products during July Prime Days earlier this year, in which sales of Avenova reached a new one-day all-time high since becoming available on Amazon in June 2019,” he added.

Avenova eyecare products are designed to support those who suffer from bacterial dry eye. Products offered during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will include the flagship Avenova Lid & Lash Spray as a single unit or as a bundle with NovaWipes, and the Moist Heating Eye Compress Mask. Avenova products are highly rated on Amazon.com, with Avenova Lid & Lash Spray receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 12,000 reviews, including 85% of ratings at 4 stars or above.

DERMAdoctor products were created by Audrey Kunin, MD, NovaBay’s Chief Product Officer and a board-certified dermatologist, and are designed to address common skincare problems often overlooked by the beauty industry. All DERMAdoctor products are cosmetically appealing and clinically proven without the use of animal testing. DERMAdoctor collections included in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale include Ain’t Misbehavin, Calm Cool + Corrected, Kakadu C, KP Duty, Lucky Bamboo, Specialists, Urban Veil and Wrinkle Revenge.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor® is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential success or material impact of Amazon Prime Day sales on our business, current and future product offerings, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from selling such products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results (and ability to continue as a going concern). These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the SEC, especially under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in the Preliminary Proxy Statement filed by NovaBay with the SEC, especially under the heading “Proposal Two: The Reverse Stock Split Proposal — Risks Relating to the Reverse Stock Split.” The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBays Progress

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,51 M 6,51 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 2,80 $
Spread / Average Target 2 694%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin M. Hall President, CEO, Director & General Counsel
Andrew Jones Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul E. Freiman Chairman
Yen You Zheng Independent Director
Swan Sit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-73.39%7
MODERNA, INC.-53.02%46 678
LONZA GROUP AG-34.48%37 326
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-36.08%33 635
SEAGEN INC.-15.10%24 209
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.47%23 502