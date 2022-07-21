Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBY   US66987P2011

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NBY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.2550 USD   +0.79%
06:51aNovaBay Pharmaceuticals' DERMAdoctor Products Now Available at Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com
BU
07/18Novabay pharmaceuticals reports record avenova sales during amazon's prime day event
AQ
07/15NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Avenova® Sales During Amazon's Prime Day Event
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' DERMAdoctor Products Now Available at Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com

07/21/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces the availability of select DERMAdoctor products at two popular U.S. online retailers, Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com.

“DERMAdoctor products provide innovative, highly effective, problem-solving solutions for common skin conditions that are often overlooked in the skincare market, and we are delighted to expand access to include customers who shop at these two widely recognized online retailers,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay Chief Executive Officer. “Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com broaden our commercial reach, noting that Target.com is ranked No. 5 on the list of the largest online retailers in the U.S. based on sales, with year-over-year growth of nearly 20%.”

DERMAdoctor products are designed to address acne, aging skin, dark spots, dry skin, eczema, fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, hyperhidrosis, keratosis pilaris, oily skin and rosacea, including for those with sensitive skin. Each formulation is designed to be elegant, hypoallergenic and highly effective while addressing multiple customer needs, all without the need for a prescription.

All DERMAdoctor products are cosmetically appealing and clinically proven without the use of animal testing. DERMAdoctor sells its products through major retailers such as Macy’s, QVC and Costco, as well as through digital beauty retailers including SkinStore, Amazon.com and its own DERMAdoctor.com website. DERMAdoctor products are also available internationally through select distributors and retailers.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential impact of these online retailers on the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBays Progress
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn
Visit NovaBay’s Website


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06:51aNovaBay Pharmaceuticals' DERMAdoctor Products Now Available at Target.com and Urbanoutf..
BU
07/18Novabay pharmaceuticals reports record avenova sales during amazon's prime day event
AQ
07/15NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Avenova® Sales During Amazon's Prime Day Event
BU
07/14Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/08Novabay pharmaceuticals dermadoctor products to be featured at leading b2b beauty trade..
AQ
07/07NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' DERMAdoctor Products to be Featured at Leading B2B Beauty Trad..
BU
05/13NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Earnings Flash (NBY) NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q1 Revenue $2.6M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
05/12NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 13,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Average target price 3,10 $
Spread / Average Target 1 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justin M. Hall President, CEO, Director & General Counsel
Andrew Jones Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul E. Freiman Chairman
Yen You Zheng Independent Director
Swan Sit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-30.91%13
MODERNA, INC.-34.19%66 382
LONZA GROUP AG-24.58%44 204
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 755
SEAGEN INC.11.79%31 775
CELLTRION, INC.-7.07%19 413