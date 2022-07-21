NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' DERMAdoctor Products Now Available at Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces the availability of select DERMAdoctor products at two popular U.S. online retailers, Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com.

“DERMAdoctor products provide innovative, highly effective, problem-solving solutions for common skin conditions that are often overlooked in the skincare market, and we are delighted to expand access to include customers who shop at these two widely recognized online retailers,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay Chief Executive Officer. “Target.com and Urbanoutfitters.com broaden our commercial reach, noting that Target.com is ranked No. 5 on the list of the largest online retailers in the U.S. based on sales, with year-over-year growth of nearly 20%.”

DERMAdoctor products are designed to address acne, aging skin, dark spots, dry skin, eczema, fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, hyperhidrosis, keratosis pilaris, oily skin and rosacea, including for those with sensitive skin. Each formulation is designed to be elegant, hypoallergenic and highly effective while addressing multiple customer needs, all without the need for a prescription.

All DERMAdoctor products are cosmetically appealing and clinically proven without the use of animal testing. DERMAdoctor sells its products through major retailers such as Macy’s, QVC and Costco, as well as through digital beauty retailers including SkinStore, Amazon.com and its own DERMAdoctor.com website. DERMAdoctor products are also available internationally through select distributors and retailers.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential impact of these online retailers on the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005069/en/