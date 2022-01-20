NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Donate 2.5 Million KN95 Masks

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated products for the eyecare and skincare markets, announces its commitment to donate 2.5 million KN95 protective masks to schools, youth groups and other charitable organizations.

“We have been selling masks throughout the pandemic, yet during this critical time with the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading so rapidly, we have decided to donate masks as well,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “These protective masks are high quality, having particulate filtration efficiency of 95% or above, and offer better protection than just a cloth mask. Several organizations have already been identified for donations; however, we are still welcoming new requests.”

For qualified 501(c)(3) charitable organizations interested in receiving a donation of KN95 protective masks, please contact Bree Harrison at bharrison@novabay.com. Donations will only be made to charitable organizations and schools. The KN95 protective masks are offered to non-charitable customers in a box of 10 for $9.99 here.

Recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines state that masking is a critical public health tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19. While reminding the public that any mask is better than no mask, the CDC provided guidance that well-fitting N95 or KN95 protective masks offer more protection against COVID-19 spread than loosely woven cloth products. See this blog for a discussion of the differences between N95 and the KN95 masks.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the nation’s most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray for blepharitis and dry eye. In November 2021, NovaBay acquired DERMAdoctor, LLC, a company offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

