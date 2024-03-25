NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 and will hold an investment community conference call that day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 26, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Pre-Registration: Participants can pre-register for the conference call here: Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Dial In: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call: 833-816-1121 from within the U.S. 412-317-1862 from outside the U.S.

The live webcast of the conference call also will be available on the Events section of the Company website. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through April 16, 2024 by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 1489846. The webcast will also be archived here.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare, skincare and wound care products. NovaBay’s leading product Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon.com. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited. More information about NovaBay is available here.

