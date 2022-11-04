NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 10

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (November 3, 2022) - NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and will hold an investment community conference call that day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Date/Time: Thursday, November 10, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Pre-Registration: Participants can pre-register for the conference call here :

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Dial In: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call:

866-777-2509 from within the U.S.

412-317-5413 from outside the U.S.

The live webcast of the conference call also will be available at http://novabay.com/investors/events. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through December 1, 2022 by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 1836583. The webcast will also be archived at http://novabay.com/investors/events.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. creates science-based, problem-solving, accessible solutions for improved well-being through its two brands, Avenova® and DERMAdoctor®. Avenova products are scientifically created and clinically proven to help patients and consumers with common eye irritations. DERMAdoctor products are premium dermatologist-developed skincare solutions sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

