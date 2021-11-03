Press Release, dated November 3, 2021 - Form 8-K

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS CLOSES $15.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Private Placement allows Company to close on DERMAdoctor acquisition this week

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (November 3, 2021) - NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) ("NovaBay" or the "Company") announces the closing of a previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of $15.0 million and also announces it expects to complete the acquisition of DERMAdoctor, LLC on November 5, 2021.

"Just over a month ago we announced plans to acquire DERMAdoctor, a profitable private company with a successful track record of launching popular over-the-counter dermatological products. Today I am pleased to announce that we have closed the financing that will allow us to complete this transaction," said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

"After finalizing the DERMAdoctor acquisition later this week, we will immediately begin executing on our strategic plan to launch new products. Our diversification into the skincare market will be transformational for us, as we combine DERMAdoctor's expertise, revenue, and product pipeline with ours," he added. "Stay tuned as I plan to provide more details on our expanded company in a letter to shareholders in the coming weeks."

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova®, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx® Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase® Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay's products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay's hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are nontoxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.