Eyecare revenue for both the second quarter and the first half of 2024 increased by 9% over the comparable prior-year periods, driven by higher online sales The number of Avenova® subscribers on Amazon increased by 64% since the beginning of 2023 and by 123% since the beginning of 2022

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) (the “Company” or “NovaBay”) announces preliminary net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 of $2.4 million and for the first half of 2024 of $5.0 million, primarily derived from the Company’s eyecare products. Net revenue from the Company’s eyecare products increased by 9% for both the second quarter and the first half of 2024 over the corresponding periods in 2023. NovaBay also expects 2024 net revenue from the Company’s eyecare products to be approximately $10 million.

“The increase in eyecare net revenue so far this year was driven by higher sales of Avenova-branded products through online channels. We benefitted from growth in Avenova sales due to our loyal Amazon and Avenova.com subscribers with our subscriber base accounting for approximately 23% of all online Avenova revenue for the first half of this year,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay.

“Growth in our subscriber base is critical to our business success because these loyal customers generate consistent sales that we can build upon through our cost-efficient digital marketing programs. In fact, even with this year’s expected revenue growth, we anticipate a slight year-over-year decline in sales and marketing expenses,” he added. “Our ability to consistently grow our base underscores our belief that first-time consumers who use our high-quality Avenova products typically return as satisfied repeat customers. This further supports NovaBay’s strategic focus on the large, growing U.S. dry eye market.”

The number of Avenova subscribers on Amazon, the Company’s largest sales channel, increased 16% during the first six months of 2024 and is up 123% since the beginning of 2022. In addition, of the more than 14,000 customer ratings across all online channels, Avenova Lid & Lash Solution averages an impressive 4.5-star overall rating.

NovaBay offers a full portfolio of scientifically developed products for each step of the standard dry eye treatment regimen. These include Avenova Lid & Lash Solution, prescribed hypochlorous acid product for eyelid and eyelash cleansing, Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplement, Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief, Avenova Warm Eye Compress to soothe the eyes and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health. The Avenova Allograft, an amniotic tissue prescription-only product, is available through eyecare professionals in the U.S.

NovaBay’s leading product Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry eye disease. Manufactured in the U.S., Avenova spray is formulated with NovaBay's patented, proprietary, stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid. It is clinically proven to kill a broad spectrum of bacteria to help relieve the symptoms of bacterial dry eye, yet is non-irritating and completely safe for regular use. All Avenova products are available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon.com and Avenova.com.

