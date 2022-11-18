NovAccess Global Announces Initial Fireside Chat with Glioblastoma Patient Advocate Topic: Benefits of Immunotherapies Versus Conventional Chemotherapy for Patients and Their Support Networks Cleveland, OH - November 18, 2022 -- NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB: XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the availability of its latest monthly installment in a series of fireside chat interviews, with additional sessions to be made available as company developments arise. Interviews are intended to cover important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies and the global healthcare and business environments. The fireside chat announced today is an interview conducted by NovAccess Global CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin with cancer patient advocate Cori Freeman. The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the News tab of the Investors section of the NovAccess Global website at https://novaccessglobal.com/news/and on all of the Company's social media feeds. During the interview made available today, the speakers highlight: Journeys through treatment for patients, their support systems and families

Failures and challenges of traditional/conventional chemotherapy, where cancers often "came back with a vengeance"

Choosing the appropriate treatment options for brain tumor/glioblastoma patients

Benefits of building up the immune system with immunotherapy when fighting cancer

Integrative approaches with immunotherapy

NovAccess Global advancing where no measurable survivability and quality of life improvements have been achieved in 50 years for glioblastoma/brain tumors

Hope found with glioblastoma immunotherapy research by Dr. Dwain Irvin

Success stories of recovery after traditional chemotherapy using immunotherapy

Improving the quality of life for patients and accelerating the path to recovery

20 years of clinical trials as the foundation for NovAccess Global's lead drug candidate TLR-AD1 which recently received FDA approval for Orphan Drug Designation

TLR-AD1 which recently received FDA approval for Orphan Drug Designation

NovAccess Global leveraging new technologies, additional assets, novel therapies and diagnostic data as it pursues IND for new clinical trials NovAccess Global Fireside Chat Series Schedule: The series will include interviews on a monthly basis over the next four months. Interviews will be made available by NovAccess Global as detailed below: October 6, 2022 - NovAccess Global Board Member Perspectives - Opportunities for the Biomedical Field and for Shareholders Speakers: Select Executive and Non-Executive members of the Company's Board of Directors November 18, 2022 - Patient Advocacy Speakers: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global; cancer patient advocate Cori Freeman December 2022 - Immunotherapy Advantages Over Surgical Treatment Speaker: Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President of StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global January 2023 - The Glioblastoma and Brian Tumor Market Speaker: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global The interviews will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed on the dates provided in this press release through links made available on the NovAccess Global website at www.novaccessglobal.comand on all of the Company's social media feeds. About NovAccess Global NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients. NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like