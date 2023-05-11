NovAccess Global Lead Scientist Published in High-Profile Medical Journal for Cancer Vaccine Advancements Report Details Promise of Adaptive Cancer Immunotherapy in Treating Highly Malignant Brain Tumors Recent Achievements for Glioblastoma/Brain Tumor Treatment to be Addressed in Upcoming Presentation at World Orphan Drug Congress Cleveland, OH - May 11, 2023 -- NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB: XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced that Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global and the lead scientist for the Company, has been published along with other research professionals in Oncogene, one of the world's leading cancer journals. The published report details the promise of adaptive cancer immunotherapy, which includes the use of NovAccess' TLR-AD1 drug candidate, in treating highly malignant and aggressive brain tumors. The report addresses the use of adaptive cancer immunotherapy in treating highly malignant tumors such as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and the exploitation of immune enhancement by Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1), a protein previously known to impact cell metabolism. IDH1 is commonly mutated in brain and other tumors, but the report shows that it surprisingly enhances antitumor responses through a unique molecular mechanism. Because of this, IDH1 increases glioma vaccine efficacy in mice and discerns long-term from short-term survivors after vaccine therapy in GBM patients. Exploiting these findings is anticipated to complement NovAccess' TLR-AD1 vaccine approach, both by selecting the most suitable patients for treatment and maximizing the vaccine's benefits in them. "We are in awe of the continued and profound work by Dr. Chris Wheeler which we believe brings benefits to both our Company and the healthcare community," said NovAccess Global's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin. "The publication of the work by Chris and other research colleagues is truly impressive since the Oncogene medical journal is a leading publication in which its reviewing editors are among the most respected and accomplished individuals in their fields. We congratulate the authors on the publication and appreciate the awareness being generated for advancements in immunotherapy which is the core mission of NovAccess Global."

Oncogene is a weekly international journal publishing top peer-reviewed research in cancer science on the basis of its originality, importance, interest to the cancer field, timeliness, accessibility, and conclusions. Please see the entire published report on the potential role of IDH1 in the treatment of glioblastoma at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41388-023-02713-7.pdf. Later this month, Dr. Wheeler and Dr. Irvin will speak on the Company's groundbreaking technology at the World Orphan Drug Congress near Washington, DC. NovAccess Global received approval of its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for TLR-AD1, a vaccine immunotherapy for the treatment of aggressive brain cancers, including glioblastoma and other high-grade gliomas. This approval was accompanied by the FDA expanding the scope of the Company's submission, which underscores the promise of NovAccess Global's platform technology. The special status afforded to the Company through the ODD is expected to enable an acceleration of the development of its therapies for new treatment options for a wide range of glioblastoma patients. The FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan designation status to investigational drugs and therapies addressing rare medical diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation provides benefits to drug developers which may include assistance in the drug development process, financial incentives to support clinical development, tax credits for clinical costs, exemptions from certain FDA fees and the potential for seven years of post-approval marketing exclusivity. NovAccess Global's participation and presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress will allow the Company to disseminate and leverage its groundbreaking work to provide support for clinical development, accelerate time to market, and increase the reach of its therapeutic technology platform. Considered to be the world's most important orphan drug and rare disease event, the World Orphan Drug Congress brings together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers. The conference is a place to meet and brainstorm on ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies. About Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc. Dr. Wheeler has over 30 years of immunology and neurology research experience. His leadership experience is highlighted by his position and previous roles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Wheeler was a Professor in the Department for over 20 years, and also served as The Operations Director of Vaccine Manufacturing Laboratory (1997-2018), as part of the Precision Medicine Initiative for Brain Tumors Department of Neurosurgery, and Glioma Immunotherapy Core Director (2003-2018). In 2023, Dr. Wheeler was appointed as a visiting scientist at UC Santa Cruz, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry. The UC Santa Cruz Division of Physical & Biological Sciences is a world-leading public research institution with a reputation for instigating some of humanity's most high-impact discoveries and empowering students with immersive research experiences since 1965. It is part of the University of California, and maintains a mission to serve society through

"transmitting advanced knowledge, discovering new knowledge, and functioning as an active working repository of organized knowledge" in the physical & biological sciences. Dr. Wheeler's research has been highlighted by publications in numerous high impact, paradigm shifting manuscripts and several patents. As part of his career achievements, he has executed scientific aspects of commercialization, validation, funding, and marketing for the development of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) biomarker technology. Dr Wheeler is a 2023 recipient of the prestigious Golden Axon Award presented at the World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF) Annual Congress. About NovAccess Global NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients. NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15- month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com. Follow us on social media and stay up to date on all of our developments: https://www.youtube.com/@novaccess https://www.facebook.com/novaccessglobal https://www.linkedin.com/company/64892686 https://twitter.com/novaccessglobal Forward-Looking Statement This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and