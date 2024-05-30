(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

TPXimpact Holdings PLC - London-based provider of "digital transformation" services to the UK public sector - Reports double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the year to March 31. Expects annual revenue to match GBP84 million guidance, up from GBP83.7 million in financial 2023. Says it secured GBP139 million in new business wins during the year, up 21% from GBP115 million. Reaffirms financial 2025 guidance of between 10% and 15% like-for-like revenue growth, and says its GBP67 million pipeline for the year equates to 70% of targeted full-year revenue. Also targets adjusted Ebitda growth of 10% to 12%. Company announces that Chief Financial Officer Steve Winters has announced his intention to retire on December 31. It has started the process to identify his successor.

Novacyt SA - Paris-based biotechnology group - Reports GBP28.6 million pretax loss for 2023, compared with the prior year's GBP20.1 million loss. Revenue falls 45% to GBP11.6 million from GBP21.0 million, but says this is in line with guidance. Cash balance was GBP44.1 million at December 31, down from GBP87.0 million, which it says reflects the costs associated with its acquisition of Yourgene in early September. Chief Executive Officer Lyn Rees says it "was a transitional year", adding: "We continue to focus all efforts towards working as a single business so that the reorganisation of the group and the resulting synergies will leave us well placed to deliver future growth." Novacyt says revenue in first four months of 2024 is down 16% annually on a pro-forma basis, and that it is focusing on driving global sales in clinical and instrumentation products.

Mkango Resources Ltd - Vancouver-based mineral explorer and developer with exploration portfolio in Malawi - Says pretax loss for the first quarter of 2024 is USD1.1 million, widened from USD559,988 the year before. Total expenses rise 11% to USD1.0 million from USD913,793. Assets at March 31 total USD8.9 million, down from USD9.3 million.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC - Cambridgeshire, England-based company developing and marketing digital brain health assessment solutions - Completes placing and subscription announced on Wednesday, raising approximately GBP2.5 million with issue of 6.3 million new shares at 40 pence each. Of this, GBP2.1 million was raised through placing 5.3 million shares, with the subscription coming from an existing shareholder. Company also plans to raise around GBP125,000 through an open offer to subscribe for up to 311,057 shares at the same price. Says it will use proceeds to "for growth and technical and business development activities to explore healthcare opportunities and working capital purposes".

Tern PLC - London-based investor focused on internet-of-things technology companies - Says net asset value at December 31 was 3.2 pence, down from 6.4p one year prior. Says this is mainly due to movements in investments held at fair value through the profit or loss. Fee income more than doubles to GBP199,233 from GBP66,013. Loss in fair value of investments widens to GBP11.0 million from GBP8.4 million. Pretax loss widens to GBP12.6 million from GBP10.4 million. Chair Ian Ritchie says: "Whilst market conditions remain challenging, I am pleased to report that 2023 was a year of significant underlying progress" and that "our portfolio is not just surviving, but thriving".

