Novacyt : 2021 AGM

Novacyt S.A.
("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")
Notice of AGM
Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 29 September 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that following the announcement earlier today the Company's rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday, 18 October 2021 at 2pm CEST/1pm BST.
The rescheduled AGM will be an open meeting exclusively held through video conference and as usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.
Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting platform by visiting
https://novacytagm.eventitdept.com.
Voting will re-open from 1 October 2021. Forms of Proxy already completed and submitted and votes cast by electronic means for the first AGM remain valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (art. R. 225-77 of the French commercial code).
As this AGM is an open meeting there will be a facility to vote on-line at the start of the
meeting for those shareholders who have not already voted. However, we would encourage all shareholders to submit their votes well in advance of the meeting date, by choosing one of the following options:
-
Shareholders can download a copy of the Proxy voting form from www.novacyt.com./general-meetingsfor completion and return to investor.relations@novacyt.comuntil midnight on Thursday, 14 October 2021. All submissions must include an electronic signature and be accompanied by evidence of shareholding, for example a share certificate or statement of holding.
-
Shareholders can vote on-line until 3pm CEST on Sunday, 17 October 2021 using the Votaccess portal www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu/fr/identificationif securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank or Deutsche Bank.
The Second Convening Notice of AGM will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and posted to nominative shareholders on Friday, 1 October 2021.
