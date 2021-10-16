Log in
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/15 11:35:07 am
2.946 EUR   -2.90%
10/16NOVACYT : 2021 agm
PU
10/01NOVACYT : Convening notice for 18th October 2021
PU
09/30NOVACYT : Launches Two New PCR Tests for COVID-19, Other Winter Viruses
MT
Novacyt : 2021 AGM

10/16/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Notice of AGM

Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 29 September 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that following the announcement earlier today the Company's rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday, 18 October 2021 at 2pm CEST/1pm BST.

The rescheduled AGM will be an open meeting exclusively held through video conference and as usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.

Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting platform by visiting

https://novacytagm.eventitdept.com.

Voting will re-open from 1 October 2021. Forms of Proxy already completed and submitted and votes cast by electronic means for the first AGM remain valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (art. R. 225-77 of the French commercial code).

As this AGM is an open meeting there will be a facility to vote on-line at the start of the

meeting for those shareholders who have not already voted. However, we would encourage all shareholders to submit their votes well in advance of the meeting date, by choosing one of the following options:

  • Shareholders can download a copy of the Proxy voting form from www.novacyt.com./general-meetingsfor completion and return to investor.relations@novacyt.comuntil midnight on Thursday, 14 October 2021. All submissions must include an electronic signature and be accompanied by evidence of shareholding, for example a share certificate or statement of holding.
  • Shareholders can vote on-line until 3pm CEST on Sunday, 17 October 2021 using the Votaccess portal www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu/fr/identificationif securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank or Deutsche Bank.

The Second Convening Notice of AGM will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and posted to nominative shareholders on Friday, 1 October 2021.

- End -

For further information, please refer to www.novacyt.comor contact:

Novacyt SA

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer James McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)1276 600081

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Freddie Barnfield / James Black

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit

+33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/ y.petit@allegrafinance.com

FTI Consulting (International)

Victoria Foster Mitchell / Alex Shaw +44 (0)20 3727 1000 victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com/ Alex.Shaw@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting (France) Arnaud de Cheffontaines +33 (0)147 03 69 48 arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 00:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
