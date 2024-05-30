These new texts have not been applied in advance by the Group or are not applicable:

Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current Liabilities, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;

Amendments to IFRS 16 - Lease Liabilities Related to a Sale-Leaseback, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;

Publication of the first two IFRS sustainability reporting standards, mandatory from 1 January 2024.

3. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). The financial statements have also been prepared in accordance with IFRSs adopted by the European Union.

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except in respect of those financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. Historical cost is based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for the goods and services.

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in the financial information is determined on such a basis, except for leasing transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 16, and measurements that have some similarities to fair value but are not fair value, such as net realisable value in IAS 2 or value in use in IAS 36.

The areas where assumptions and estimates are material in relation to the financial information are the measurement of goodwill (see note 15), the carrying amounts and useful lives of the other intangible assets (see note 16), deferred taxes (see note 19), trade receivables (see note 21) and provisions for risks and other provisions related to the operating activities (see note 28).

The accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the financial information.

Basis of consolidation

The financial information includes all companies over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity where the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power to direct the activities of the entity. The Group does not exercise joint control or have significant influence over other companies. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains effective control.