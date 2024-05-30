Consolidated income statement for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
Year ended
Year ended
31 December
31 December
Amounts in £'000
Notes
2023
2022
Continuing Operations
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses Research and development expenses General and administrative expenses Governmental subsidies
Operating loss before exceptional items
Other operating income
Other operating expenses
Operating loss after exceptional items
Financial income
Financial expense
Loss before tax
5
11,579
21,040
7
-7,849
-15,294
3,730
5,746
8
-3,950
-4,826
9
-3,228
-5,047
10
-14,524
-12,090
125
562
-17,847
-15,655
11
31
-
11
-11,700
-7,738
-29,516
-23,393
12
3,410
3,969
12
-2,462
-629
-28,568
-20,053
Tax income / (expense)
13
768
-2,148
Loss after tax from continuing operations
-27,800
-22,201
Loss from discontinued operations
37
-492
-3,529
Loss after tax attributable to owners of the Company (*)
-28,292
-25,730
Loss per share (£)
14
-0.40
-0.36
Diluted loss per share (£)
14
-0.40
-0.36
Loss per share from continuing operations (£)
14
-0.39
-0.31
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (£)
14
-0.39
-0.31
Loss per share from discontinued operations (£)
14
-0.01
-0.05
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations (£)
14
-0.01
-0.05
* There are no non-controlling interests.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
Year ended
Year ended
31 December
31 December
Amounts in £'000
Notes
2023
2022
Loss for the period recognised in the income
statement
-28,292
-25,730
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit
or loss:
Translation reserves
34
363
-843
Total comprehensive loss
-27,929
-26,573
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company (*)
-27,929
-26,573
*There are no non-controlling interests.
Statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
Year ended
Year ended
31 December
31 December
Amounts in £'000
Notes
2023
2022
Goodwill
15
21,446
6,646
Other intangible assets
16
10,232
3,121
Property, plant and equipment
17
4,183
2,751
Right-of-use assets
18
11,036
521
Non-current financial assets
57
-
Deferred tax assets
19
413
624
Total non-current assets
47,367
13,663
Inventories and work in progress
20
3,022
3,027
Trade and other receivables
21
36,034
33,662
Tax receivables
27
728
1,149
Prepayments and short-term deposits
22
2,601
2,418
Investments short-term
9
9
Cash and cash equivalents
23
44,054
86,973
Total current assets
86,448
127,238
Total assets
133,815
140,901
Lease liabilities short-term
24
1,209
609
Contingent consideration short-term
26
193
-
Provisions short-term
28
19,988
20,300
Trade and other liabilities
29
7,183
2,787
Tax liabilities
65
-
Other current liabilities
30
927
540
Total current liabilities
29,565
24,236
Net current assets
56,883
103,002
Lease liabilities long-term
24
12,495
263
Contingent consideration long-term
26
722
-
Provisions long-term
28
1,547
95
Deferred tax liabilities
19
2,241
1,041
Other long-term liabilities
31
3
50
Total non-current liabilities
17,008
1,449
Total liabilities
46,573
25,685
Net assets
87,242
115,216
Statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022 (continued)
Year ended
Year ended
31 December
31 December
Amounts in £'000
Notes
2023
2022
Share capital
32
4,053
4,053
Share premium account
33
50,671
50,671
Own shares
-138
-91
Other reserves
34
1,599
-2,017
Equity reserve
35
1,155
1,155
Retained earnings
36
29,902
61,445
Total equity - owners of the Company
87,242
115,216
Total equity
87,242
115,216
Statement of changes in equity for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
Amounts in £'000
Other Group reserves
OCI on
Share
Share
Own
Equity
Translation
retirement
Retained
Total
capital
premium
shares
reserves
Other
reserve
benefits
Total
earnings
equity
Balance at 1 January
4,053
50,671
-78
1,155
-2,407
1,241
-8
-1,174
87,188
141,815
2022
Translation
-
-
-
-
-
-843
-
-843
-
-843
differences
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-25,730
-25,730
Total
comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-
-843
-
-843
-25,730
-26,573
income / (loss) for
the period
Own shares acquired
-
-
-13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-13
/ sold in the period
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-13
-13
Balance at 31
4,053
50,671
-91
1,155
-2,407
398
-8
-2,017
61,445
115,216
December 2022
Translation
-
-
-
-
-
363
-
363
-
363
differences
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-28,292
-28,292
Total
comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
363
-
363
-28,292
-27,929
for the period
Own shares acquired
-
-
-47
-
-
-
-
-
-
-47
/ sold in the period
Other
-
-
-
-
3,253
-
-
3,253
-3,251
2
Balance at 31
4,053
50,671
-138
1,155
846
761
-8
1,599
29,902
87,242
December 2023
The Other Group reserves in column 'Other' shows the reserve related to the acquisition of Primer Design shares and the reserve for payment in shares. The 2023 movement of £3,253,000 is a result of the acquisition of Yourgene Health.
Statement of cash flows for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022
Amounts in £'000
Net cash used in operating activities
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations Operating cash flows from continuing operations
Investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired Purchases of patents and trademarks Purchases of property, plant and equipment Sales of property, plant and equipment Variation of deposits
Interest received
Net cash used in investing activities
Investing cash flows from discontinued operations Investing cash flows from continuing operations
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
Repayment of bank loans
Purchase of own shares - net
Paid interest expenses
Net cash used in financing activities
Financing cash flows from discontinued operations Financing cash flows from continuing operations
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Year ended
Year ended
Notes
31 December
31 December
2023
2022
39
-24,991
-13,729
-689
-1,955
-24,302
-11,774
-15,429
-787
-154
-260
-517
-156
26
-
116
-12
2,023
638
-13,935
-577
88
28
-14,023
-605
-1,110
-395
-2,355
-
-47
-13
-455
-108
-3,967
-516
-325
-142
-3,642
-374
-42,893
-14,822
86,973
101,746
-26
49
44,054
86,973
NOTES TO THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental. Its registered office is located at 13 Avenue Morane Saulnier, 78140 Vélizy Villacoublay.
The financial information contained in this report comprises the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to collectively as the "Group"). The figures in the tables are prepared and presented in Great British Pounds ("GBP"), rounded to the nearest thousand ("£'000s").
The 2023 consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 May 2024.
2. ADOPTION OF NEW STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING STANDARDS
- Standards, interpretations and amendments to standards with mandatory application for the period beginning on or after 1 January 2023had no material impact on Novacyt's consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023. These are:
- Amendment to IAS 1 - Disclosure of accounting policies - This amendment clarifies how to determine whether an accounting policy is significant for the preparation of financial statements;
- Amendment to IAS 8 - Definition of an accounting estimate - This amendment clarifies the distinction between a change in accounting policy and a change in accounting estimate, in the context of the application of IAS 8;
- Amendment to IAS 12 - Deferred tax arising from a single transaction - The amendment concerns the accounting for deferred tax when an entity recognises transactions, such as leases or decommissioning obligations, by recognising both an asset and a liability;
- IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts - This standard amended the rules for measuring and recognising insurance contracts, which were previously set out in IFRS 4;
- IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Disclosures in the case of first-time application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.
- Standards or interpretations not mandatorily applicable in 2023that would be available for an early application.
These new texts have not been applied in advance by the Group or are not applicable:
- Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current Liabilities, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;
- Amendments to IFRS 16 - Lease Liabilities Related to a Sale-Leaseback, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;
- Publication of the first two IFRS sustainability reporting standards, mandatory from 1 January 2024.
3. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). The financial statements have also been prepared in accordance with IFRSs adopted by the European Union.
The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except in respect of those financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. Historical cost is based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for the goods and services.
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in the financial information is determined on such a basis, except for leasing transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 16, and measurements that have some similarities to fair value but are not fair value, such as net realisable value in IAS 2 or value in use in IAS 36.
The areas where assumptions and estimates are material in relation to the financial information are the measurement of goodwill (see note 15), the carrying amounts and useful lives of the other intangible assets (see note 16), deferred taxes (see note 19), trade receivables (see note 21) and provisions for risks and other provisions related to the operating activities (see note 28).
The accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the financial information.
Basis of consolidation
The financial information includes all companies over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity where the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power to direct the activities of the entity. The Group does not exercise joint control or have significant influence over other companies. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains effective control.
Controlled companies are consolidated by the full consolidation method with recognition of non-controlling interests. Under IFRS 10, an investor controls an investee when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.
When the Group has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it considers that it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the practical ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee unilaterally. The Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether or not the Group's voting rights in an investee are sufficient to give it power, including:
- the size of the Company's holding of voting rights relative to the size and dispersion of holdings of the other vote holders;
- potential voting rights held by the Company, other vote holders or other parties;
- rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and
- any additional facts and circumstances that indicate that the Company has, or does not have, the current ability to direct the relevant activities at the time that decisions need to be made, including voting patterns at previous shareholders' meetings.
Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group losses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, the results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated income statement from the date the Group gains control until the date when the Group ceases to control the subsidiary.
Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non-controlling interests. Total comprehensive income of the subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance.
Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with the Group's accounting policies.
All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between the members of the Group are eliminated on consolidation. The Group's scope of consolidation included the following companies, all fully consolidated when included in the scope.
At 31 December 2023
At 31 December 2022
Companies & Country
Interest
Consolidation
Interest
Consolidation
percentage
method
percentage
method
Biotec Laboratories Ltd
UK
100%
FC
100%
FC
IT-IS International Ltd
UK
100%
FC
100%
FC
Lab21 Healthcare Ltd
UK
100%
DO
100%
DO
Novacyt US Inc
USA
100%
FC
100%
FC
Novacyt Inc
USA
100%
FC
100%
FC
Microgen Bioproducts Ltd
UK
100%
DO
100%
DO
Novacyt SA
France
100%
FC
100%
FC
Novacyt Asia Ltd
Hong Kong
100%
FC
100%
FC
Novacyt China Ltd
China
100%
FC
100%
FC
Novacyt UK Holdings Ltd
UK
100%
FC
100%
FC
Primer Design Ltd
UK
100%
FC
100%
FC
Yourgene Health Ltd
UK
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health UK Ltd
UK
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Genomic Services Ltd
UK
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health SASU
France
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health Inc
USA
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health GmbH
Germany
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health Canada Holdings Ltd
Canada
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health Canada Investments Ltd Canada
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health Canada Inc
Canada
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
Singapore
100%
FC
-
-
Yourgene Health (Taiwan) Co. Ltd
Taiwan
100%
FC
-
-
Elucigene Ltd
UK
100%
FC
-
-
Delta Diagnostics Ltd
UK
100%
FC
-
-
Legend: FC: Full consolidation
DO: Discontinued operation
On 8 September 2023, Novacyt UK Holdings Limited purchased the entire share capital of Yourgene Health Ltd (formerly Yourgene Health plc), the holding company of the Yourgene Group, which had 14 subsidiaries at the date of acquisition.
On 31 October 2023 Novacyt disposed of two non-trading entities Cambridge Genomics Corporation and Yourgene Biosciences Co. Ltd both based in Taiwan.
Consolidation methods
The consolidated historical financial information is prepared using uniform accounting policies for transactions and other similar events in similar circumstances.
- Elimination of intercompany transactions
The intercompany balances arising from transactions between consolidated companies, as well as the transactions themselves, including income, expenses and dividends, are eliminated.
- Translation of accounts denominated in foreign currency
The historical financial information is presented in £'000 GBP. The financial statements of companies whose functional currency is not GBP are translated into GBP as follows:
- Items in the statement of financial position are translated at the closing exchange rate, excluding equity items, which are stated at historical rates; and
- Transactions in the income statement and statement of cash flows are translated at the average annual exchange rate.
