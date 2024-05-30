Consolidated income statement for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Amounts in £'000

Notes

2023

2022

Continuing Operations

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses Research and development expenses General and administrative expenses Governmental subsidies

Operating loss before exceptional items

Other operating income

Other operating expenses

Operating loss after exceptional items

Financial income

Financial expense

Loss before tax

5

11,579

21,040

7

-7,849

-15,294

3,730

5,746

8

-3,950

-4,826

9

-3,228

-5,047

10

-14,524

-12,090

125

562

-17,847

-15,655

11

31

-

11

-11,700

-7,738

-29,516

-23,393

12

3,410

3,969

12

-2,462

-629

-28,568

-20,053

Tax income / (expense)

13

768

-2,148

Loss after tax from continuing operations

-27,800

-22,201

Loss from discontinued operations

37

-492

-3,529

Loss after tax attributable to owners of the Company (*)

-28,292

-25,730

Loss per share (£)

14

-0.40

-0.36

Diluted loss per share (£)

14

-0.40

-0.36

Loss per share from continuing operations (£)

14

-0.39

-0.31

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (£)

14

-0.39

-0.31

Loss per share from discontinued operations (£)

14

-0.01

-0.05

Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations (£)

14

-0.01

-0.05

* There are no non-controlling interests.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Amounts in £'000

Notes

2023

2022

Loss for the period recognised in the income

statement

-28,292

-25,730

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit

or loss:

Translation reserves

34

363

-843

Total comprehensive loss

-27,929

-26,573

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company (*)

-27,929

-26,573

*There are no non-controlling interests.

Statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Amounts in £'000

Notes

2023

2022

Goodwill

15

21,446

6,646

Other intangible assets

16

10,232

3,121

Property, plant and equipment

17

4,183

2,751

Right-of-use assets

18

11,036

521

Non-current financial assets

57

-

Deferred tax assets

19

413

624

Total non-current assets

47,367

13,663

Inventories and work in progress

20

3,022

3,027

Trade and other receivables

21

36,034

33,662

Tax receivables

27

728

1,149

Prepayments and short-term deposits

22

2,601

2,418

Investments short-term

9

9

Cash and cash equivalents

23

44,054

86,973

Total current assets

86,448

127,238

Total assets

133,815

140,901

Lease liabilities short-term

24

1,209

609

Contingent consideration short-term

26

193

-

Provisions short-term

28

19,988

20,300

Trade and other liabilities

29

7,183

2,787

Tax liabilities

65

-

Other current liabilities

30

927

540

Total current liabilities

29,565

24,236

Net current assets

56,883

103,002

Lease liabilities long-term

24

12,495

263

Contingent consideration long-term

26

722

-

Provisions long-term

28

1,547

95

Deferred tax liabilities

19

2,241

1,041

Other long-term liabilities

31

3

50

Total non-current liabilities

17,008

1,449

Total liabilities

46,573

25,685

Net assets

87,242

115,216

Statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022 (continued)

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Amounts in £'000

Notes

2023

2022

Share capital

32

4,053

4,053

Share premium account

33

50,671

50,671

Own shares

-138

-91

Other reserves

34

1,599

-2,017

Equity reserve

35

1,155

1,155

Retained earnings

36

29,902

61,445

Total equity - owners of the Company

87,242

115,216

Total equity

87,242

115,216

Statement of changes in equity for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

Amounts in £'000

Other Group reserves

OCI on

Share

Share

Own

Equity

Translation

retirement

Retained

Total

capital

premium

shares

reserves

Other

reserve

benefits

Total

earnings

equity

Balance at 1 January

4,053

50,671

-78

1,155

-2,407

1,241

-8

-1,174

87,188

141,815

2022

Translation

-

-

-

-

-

-843

-

-843

-

-843

differences

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-25,730

-25,730

Total

comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

-843

-

-843

-25,730

-26,573

income / (loss) for

the period

Own shares acquired

-

-

-13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-13

/ sold in the period

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-13

-13

Balance at 31

4,053

50,671

-91

1,155

-2,407

398

-8

-2,017

61,445

115,216

December 2022

Translation

-

-

-

-

-

363

-

363

-

363

differences

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-28,292

-28,292

Total

comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

363

-

363

-28,292

-27,929

for the period

Own shares acquired

-

-

-47

-

-

-

-

-

-

-47

/ sold in the period

Other

-

-

-

-

3,253

-

-

3,253

-3,251

2

Balance at 31

4,053

50,671

-138

1,155

846

761

-8

1,599

29,902

87,242

December 2023

The Other Group reserves in column 'Other' shows the reserve related to the acquisition of Primer Design shares and the reserve for payment in shares. The 2023 movement of £3,253,000 is a result of the acquisition of Yourgene Health.

Statement of cash flows for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022

Amounts in £'000

Net cash used in operating activities

Operating cash flows from discontinued operations Operating cash flows from continuing operations

Investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired Purchases of patents and trademarks Purchases of property, plant and equipment Sales of property, plant and equipment Variation of deposits

Interest received

Net cash used in investing activities

Investing cash flows from discontinued operations Investing cash flows from continuing operations

Financing activities

Repayment of lease liabilities

Repayment of bank loans

Purchase of own shares - net

Paid interest expenses

Net cash used in financing activities

Financing cash flows from discontinued operations Financing cash flows from continuing operations

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Year ended

Year ended

Notes

31 December

31 December

2023

2022

39

-24,991

-13,729

-689

-1,955

-24,302

-11,774

-15,429

-787

-154

-260

-517

-156

26

-

116

-12

2,023

638

-13,935

-577

88

28

-14,023

-605

-1,110

-395

-2,355

-

-47

-13

-455

-108

-3,967

-516

-325

-142

-3,642

-374

-42,893

-14,822

86,973

101,746

-26

49

44,054

86,973

NOTES TO THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental. Its registered office is located at 13 Avenue Morane Saulnier, 78140 Vélizy Villacoublay.

The financial information contained in this report comprises the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to collectively as the "Group"). The figures in the tables are prepared and presented in Great British Pounds ("GBP"), rounded to the nearest thousand ("£'000s").

The 2023 consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 May 2024.

2. ADOPTION OF NEW STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING STANDARDS

  • Standards, interpretations and amendments to standards with mandatory application for the period beginning on or after 1 January 2023had no material impact on Novacyt's consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023. These are:
  1. Amendment to IAS 1 - Disclosure of accounting policies - This amendment clarifies how to determine whether an accounting policy is significant for the preparation of financial statements;
  1. Amendment to IAS 8 - Definition of an accounting estimate - This amendment clarifies the distinction between a change in accounting policy and a change in accounting estimate, in the context of the application of IAS 8;
  1. Amendment to IAS 12 - Deferred tax arising from a single transaction - The amendment concerns the accounting for deferred tax when an entity recognises transactions, such as leases or decommissioning obligations, by recognising both an asset and a liability;
  1. IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts - This standard amended the rules for measuring and recognising insurance contracts, which were previously set out in IFRS 4;
    1. IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Disclosures in the case of first-time application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.
  • Standards or interpretations not mandatorily applicable in 2023that would be available for an early application.

These new texts have not been applied in advance by the Group or are not applicable:

  1. Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current Liabilities, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;
  1. Amendments to IFRS 16 - Lease Liabilities Related to a Sale-Leaseback, Mandatory as of January 1, 2024;
  1. Publication of the first two IFRS sustainability reporting standards, mandatory from 1 January 2024.

3. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). The financial statements have also been prepared in accordance with IFRSs adopted by the European Union.

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except in respect of those financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. Historical cost is based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for the goods and services.

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in the financial information is determined on such a basis, except for leasing transactions that are within the scope of IFRS 16, and measurements that have some similarities to fair value but are not fair value, such as net realisable value in IAS 2 or value in use in IAS 36.

The areas where assumptions and estimates are material in relation to the financial information are the measurement of goodwill (see note 15), the carrying amounts and useful lives of the other intangible assets (see note 16), deferred taxes (see note 19), trade receivables (see note 21) and provisions for risks and other provisions related to the operating activities (see note 28).

The accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the financial information.

Basis of consolidation

The financial information includes all companies over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity where the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power to direct the activities of the entity. The Group does not exercise joint control or have significant influence over other companies. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains effective control.

Controlled companies are consolidated by the full consolidation method with recognition of non-controlling interests. Under IFRS 10, an investor controls an investee when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

When the Group has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it considers that it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the practical ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee unilaterally. The Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether or not the Group's voting rights in an investee are sufficient to give it power, including:

  • the size of the Company's holding of voting rights relative to the size and dispersion of holdings of the other vote holders;
  • potential voting rights held by the Company, other vote holders or other parties;
  • rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and
  • any additional facts and circumstances that indicate that the Company has, or does not have, the current ability to direct the relevant activities at the time that decisions need to be made, including voting patterns at previous shareholders' meetings.

Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group losses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, the results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated income statement from the date the Group gains control until the date when the Group ceases to control the subsidiary.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non-controlling interests. Total comprehensive income of the subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance.

Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with the Group's accounting policies.

All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between the members of the Group are eliminated on consolidation. The Group's scope of consolidation included the following companies, all fully consolidated when included in the scope.

At 31 December 2023

At 31 December 2022

Companies & Country

Interest

Consolidation

Interest

Consolidation

percentage

method

percentage

method

Biotec Laboratories Ltd

UK

100%

FC

100%

FC

IT-IS International Ltd

UK

100%

FC

100%

FC

Lab21 Healthcare Ltd

UK

100%

DO

100%

DO

Novacyt US Inc

USA

100%

FC

100%

FC

Novacyt Inc

USA

100%

FC

100%

FC

Microgen Bioproducts Ltd

UK

100%

DO

100%

DO

Novacyt SA

France

100%

FC

100%

FC

Novacyt Asia Ltd

Hong Kong

100%

FC

100%

FC

Novacyt China Ltd

China

100%

FC

100%

FC

Novacyt UK Holdings Ltd

UK

100%

FC

100%

FC

Primer Design Ltd

UK

100%

FC

100%

FC

Yourgene Health Ltd

UK

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health UK Ltd

UK

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Genomic Services Ltd

UK

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health SASU

France

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health Inc

USA

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health GmbH

Germany

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health Canada Holdings Ltd

Canada

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health Canada Investments Ltd Canada

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health Canada Inc

Canada

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

Singapore

100%

FC

-

-

Yourgene Health (Taiwan) Co. Ltd

Taiwan

100%

FC

-

-

Elucigene Ltd

UK

100%

FC

-

-

Delta Diagnostics Ltd

UK

100%

FC

-

-

Legend: FC: Full consolidation

DO: Discontinued operation

On 8 September 2023, Novacyt UK Holdings Limited purchased the entire share capital of Yourgene Health Ltd (formerly Yourgene Health plc), the holding company of the Yourgene Group, which had 14 subsidiaries at the date of acquisition.

On 31 October 2023 Novacyt disposed of two non-trading entities Cambridge Genomics Corporation and Yourgene Biosciences Co. Ltd both based in Taiwan.

Consolidation methods

The consolidated historical financial information is prepared using uniform accounting policies for transactions and other similar events in similar circumstances.

  1. Elimination of intercompany transactions

The intercompany balances arising from transactions between consolidated companies, as well as the transactions themselves, including income, expenses and dividends, are eliminated.

  1. Translation of accounts denominated in foreign currency

The historical financial information is presented in £'000 GBP. The financial statements of companies whose functional currency is not GBP are translated into GBP as follows:

  • Items in the statement of financial position are translated at the closing exchange rate, excluding equity items, which are stated at historical rates; and
  • Transactions in the income statement and statement of cash flows are translated at the average annual exchange rate.

