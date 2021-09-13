Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 13 September 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) as a closed meeting at 2pm CEST/1pm BST on Wednesday, 29 September 2021. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Novacyt-AGM-voting-2021-ENG-1-1.pdf