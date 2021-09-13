Log in
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/10 11:35:12 am
4.234 EUR   -0.75%
02:12aNOVACYT : AGM voting
PU
09/08NOVACYT : Company's activity during FY20
PU
08/20NOVACYT : 2021 half year revenues
PU
Novacyt : AGM voting

09/13/2021
Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 13 September 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) as a closed meeting at 2pm CEST/1pm BST on Wednesday, 29 September 2021. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Novacyt-AGM-voting-2021-ENG-1-1.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 M 354 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,23 €
Average target price 8,88 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Reginald A. Trevor Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVACYT-56.80%354
MODERNA, INC.330.15%181 391
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.85%89 008
BIONTECH SE328.35%84 337
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.65%67 630
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.42%64 267