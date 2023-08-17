Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Acquisition update

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 17 August 2023 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, notes today's announcement by Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene"), in relation to the recommended cash offer made by Novacyt UK Holdings Limited ("Novacyt UK"), awholly-ownedsubsidiary of Novacyt, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Yourgene announced on 3 July 2023 (the "Acquisition"), which is to be effected by means of aCourt-sanctionedscheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). A circular in relation to the Scheme was published by Yourgene on 27 July 2023 (the "Scheme Document").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meaning as set out in the Scheme Document.

At the Court Meeting and the General Meeting held earlier today, convened in accordance with an order of the Court dated 26 July 2023, all resolutions to approve and implement the Scheme were passed by the requisite majorities of Yourgene's shareholders.

Yourgene's full announcement can be found here: polaris.brighterir.com/public/yourgenehealth/news/rns/story/ xp39emw

The Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the remaining Conditions and to the further terms set out in Part III of the Scheme Document, including the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme remains as set out in the Scheme Document. The dates are indicative only and are subject to change. The dates will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (if capable of waiver) waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) a copy of the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.