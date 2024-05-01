Novacyt S.A.
("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")
DHSC application for summary judgment dismissed
Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 1 May 2024 - Following the announcement on19 April 2024, Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, notes the judgment by Mrs Justice Jefford following the Pre-TrialReview heard on 30 April 2024. Mrs Justice Jefford has dismissed the application by the Department of Health and Social Care ("DHSC") for summary judgment.
The Pre-Trial Review has now concluded, and the trial hearing has been listed to commence on 10 June 2024, and finish on 4 July 2024. The Company expects the court to reserve judgment, meaning that the outcome of the trial will not be known on 4 July 2024.
About Novacyt Group (www.novacyt.com)
Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services
focused on three therapeutic areas:
• Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
•
Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
•
Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
-
Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only Range of services for the research industry:
- Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
- Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").
For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com
