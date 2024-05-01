Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

DHSC application for summary judgment dismissed

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 1 May 2024 - Following the announcement on19 April 2024, Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, notes the judgment by Mrs Justice Jefford following the Pre-TrialReview heard on 30 April 2024. Mrs Justice Jefford has dismissed the application by the Department of Health and Social Care ("DHSC") for summary judgment.

The Pre-Trial Review has now concluded, and the trial hearing has been listed to commence on 10 June 2024, and finish on 4 July 2024. The Company expects the court to reserve judgment, meaning that the outcome of the trial will not be known on 4 July 2024.

