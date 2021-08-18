Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Novacyt
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 08/17 11:35:15 am
3.53 EUR   -2.27%
02:24aNOVACYT : Half Year Update
PU
08/05NOVACYT : Notice of investor meeting
PU
07/29Novacyt CEO to Retire; Amryt Pharma Exec Named Successor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novacyt : Half Year Update

08/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor meeting at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST

Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 18 August 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces a half year update in advance of its investor meeting today.

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Novacyt-half-year-update.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVACYT
02:24aNOVACYT : Half Year Update
PU
08/05NOVACYT : Notice of investor meeting
PU
07/29Novacyt CEO to Retire; Amryt Pharma Exec Named Successor
MT
07/29NOVACYT : David Allmond announced as CEO following decision by Graham Mullis to ..
PU
07/29Novacyt Announces Board Changes, Effective October 18, 2021
CI
07/29Novacyt S.A. Announces Executive Changes, Effective October 18, 2021
CI
06/29NOVACYT : Expansion of PathFlow® COVID-19 lateral flow test portfolio
PU
06/29NOVACYT : Rapport annuel et comptes Novacyt pour l'exercice clos en décembre 202..
PU
06/29Novacyt S.A. Announces Expansion of Pathflow Covid-19 Lateral Flow Test Portf..
CI
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Boeing, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Blackstone Resour..
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 95,4 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net cash 2021 109 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 249 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NOVACYT
Duration : Period :
Novacyt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,53 €
Average target price 8,88 €
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Reginald A. Trevor Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVACYT-63.98%292
MODERNA, INC.284.67%162 209
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.35%91 566
BIONTECH SE349.30%88 462
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.02%67 313
LONZA GROUP AG29.82%59 980