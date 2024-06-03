03 Jun

Posted at 07:06h in Board , News by Sophie Fairhurst

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

AGM Voting

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 3 June 2024 -Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, will be holding its annual general meeting ("AGM") exclusively as an open online meeting at 2pm CEST/1pm BST on Wednesday, 26 June 2024. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary resolutions. All materials can be found at www.novacyt.com/investors.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes in advance, in accordance with the instructions in the Notice of the AGM.

Under French law, for the AGM and EGM meetings to be quorate at the first attempt, shareholders representing at least 20% of the share capital and voting rights, on ordinary resolutions, and 25% of the share capital and voting rights, on extraordinary resolutions, must be present, represented or have voted in advance under the conditions set out below.

Shareholders can vote in advance of the AGM by:

Downloading a copy of the proxy voting form from the website www.novacyt.com/investors , completing it and returning it together with evidence of their shareholding which must be in the form of a share certificate (attestation), either by post to the following address: 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or via email to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr , or investor.relations@novacyt.com , no later than 24 June 2024 inclusive.

, completing it and returning it together with evidence of their shareholding which must be in the form of a share certificate (attestation), either by post to the following address: 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or via email to the following address: , or , no later than 24 June 2024 inclusive. Voting on-line using the Votaccess portal http://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu if securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York or JP Morgan. The Votaccess portal will be open from 3 June 2024 to 25 June 2023 2pm BST/3pm CEST.

if securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York or JP Morgan. The Votaccess portal will be open from 3 June 2024 to 25 June 2023 2pm BST/3pm CEST. Voting on-line via a broker, nominee, bank or authorised intermediary. Many intermediaries in the UK such as Hargreaves Lansdown are now using the Broadridge ProxyVote on-line voting portal.

Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting by visiting https://reg.lumiengage.com/novacyt-sa-agm-2024/novacytagm2024/Site/Register. Registrations must be accompanied by formal evidence of shareholding.

Following registration approval, shareholders will be able to virtually attend the AGM and vote online during the meeting if they wish, providing formal evidence of holding has been provided prior to the meeting.

Shareholders who have already voted (through a proxy, via their broker, nominee, bank, authorised intermediary, Votaccess portal or Broadridge ProxyVote) will be allowed to attend the AGM but will not be able to vote twice.

Following the meeting, a recording of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.novacyt.com/investors.



Contacts

Novacyt SA https://novacyt.com/investors Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer Steve Gibson, Chief Financial Officer Via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance) Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Deutsche Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Michael Palser Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor) Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/ y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR) Stephanie Cuthbert / Paul McManus / Phillip Marriage / Alice Woodings +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or novacyt@walbrookpr.com +44 (0)7796 794 663/ +44 (0)7980 541 893 + 44 (0)7867 984 082 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About Novacyt Group (www.novacyt.com)

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical

Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

• Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

• Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

• Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel

Instrumentation

Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

• Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

• MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments

Research Use Only

Range of services for the life science industry:

• Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

• Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

NCYT - AGM Voting (03.06.2024) pdf