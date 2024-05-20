Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Notice of Results and Annual General Meeting

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 20 May 2024 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV;

AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 30 May 2024.

The Company also announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm CEST/1pm BST on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 as an open virtual meeting. Further details of the AGM will be provided to shareholders in due course.

Investor webinar

An investor webinar presentation by Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Gibson, Chief Financial Officer, relating to the FY 2023 results will take place at 11.00am BST on Thursday, 30 May 2024.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors, and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Automated French subtitling will be available throughout the presentation.

Investors can sign up for the webinar via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/novacyt-sa/register-investor

Investors who already follow NOVACYT S.A. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.