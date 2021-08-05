Log in
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report
Novacyt : Notice of investor meeting

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 5 August 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), a leading international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that it will hold an investor meeting on Wednesday, 18 August 2021, at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST.

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Novacyt-Notice-of-Investor-meeting-.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 95,4 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 70,0 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net cash 2021 109 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 267 M 317 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Average target price 8,88 €
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Reginald A. Trevor Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVACYT-61.36%317
MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION0.00%3 569
MIMEDX GROUP, INC.30.95%1 378
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.254.44%1 322
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.62.86%173
ATTANA AB-23.57%34