Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 5 August 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), a leading international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that it will hold an investor meeting on Wednesday, 18 August 2021, at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST.
http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Novacyt-Notice-of-Investor-meeting-.pdf
