    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:49 2022-11-08 am EST
0.8122 EUR   -0.93%
10/26TRADING UPDATES: Novacyt wins UK approval; React outlook confident
AN
10/26Novacyt Gets UK Nod For New COVID-19 PCR Test
MT
10/26Novacyt Announces Approval of genesig® SARS-CoV-2 Winterplex® 3 Gene Assay Panel in the UK Under CTDA Legislation
CI
Novacyt : RUO Portfolio Product Update

11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
08 NovNovacyt RUO Portfolio Product Update
Posted at 10:36hin Board, Novacyt Groupby Revive Digital

At Novacyt, we strive to maintain and upgrade the products and services we offer.

Following a portfolio review, Novacyt has decided to bring more clarity through rationalization of the product portfolio, and as a result is discontinuing the production of the STANDARD format RUO kit portfolio. However, there will be a select number of the Speciation RUO Kits that will remain available.

We wanted to promptly inform customers of the discontinuation of the affected products to enable our customers to prepare for alternatives or assist in their product portfolio renewal process.

Easy and Advanced Format RUO Kits

Our intent is to support you with alternative product offerings through our EASY or ADVANCED format RUO kits.

All enquiries to discuss future supply of the EASY and ADVANCED kits should be directed through your normal sales channel or your dedicated sales partner. They will be more than happy to assist you in identifying the best solution to meet your ongoing needs.

To aid in the transition to new kit formats, Novacyt will continue to accept orders for the STANDARD format kits until 31 December 2022, when they will no longer be available.

Novacyt appreciates and values our business relationships and looks forward to your continued interest in our products. While we regret any inconvenience this announcement may cause, we are eager to supply your future product requirements with our world class product lines.

Please click herefor the list of all discontinued products (from Excel file)

Appendix 1
Z-Path-SS-A.graveolens genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for A.graveolens 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-A.platyrhynchos genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit, A.platyrhynchos 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-B.bubalis genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for B.bubalis 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-B.taurus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for Bos taurus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-C.familiaris genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for C.familiaris 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-C.hircus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for C.hircus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-E.asinus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for E.asinus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-E.caballus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for E.caballus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-G.gallus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for G.gallus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-M.gallopavo genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for M.gallopavo 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-O.aries genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for Ovis aries 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-P.africanus genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for P.africanus 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-S.scrofa genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for Sus scrofa 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-uni-fish-V2.0 genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for Universal fis 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-uni-meat genesig Real time PCR universal meat detection kit 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-SARS CoV-2 Genesig Real time PCR kit for 2019-nCoV 100 tests STANDARD
Z-Path-SS-Venison genesig Real time PCR Species specific kit for Venison 100 tests STANDARD

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
