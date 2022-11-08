Novacyt : RUO Portfolio Product Update

08 Nov

At Novacyt, we strive to maintain and upgrade the products and services we offer.

Following a portfolio review, Novacyt has decided to bring more clarity through rationalization of the product portfolio, and as a result is discontinuing the production of the STANDARD format RUO kit portfolio. However, there will be a select number of the Speciation RUO Kits that will remain available.

We wanted to promptly inform customers of the discontinuation of the affected products to enable our customers to prepare for alternatives or assist in their product portfolio renewal process.

Our intent is to support you with alternative product offerings through our EASY or ADVANCED format RUO kits.

All enquiries to discuss future supply of the EASY and ADVANCED kits should be directed through your normal sales channel or your dedicated sales partner. They will be more than happy to assist you in identifying the best solution to meet your ongoing needs.

To aid in the transition to new kit formats, Novacyt will continue to accept orders for the STANDARD format kits until 31 December 2022, when they will no longer be available.

Novacyt appreciates and values our business relationships and looks forward to your continued interest in our products. While we regret any inconvenience this announcement may cause, we are eager to supply your future product requirements with our world class product lines.

Please click herefor the list of all discontinued products (from Excel file)