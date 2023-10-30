Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of AGM

The results of the Ordinary General Meeting are set out in the table below, with the Company pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed to the shareholders were duly passed:

1) Approval of the Company's individual

For

5,065,803

Adopted

87,8432%

financial statements for the year ended 31

Against

701,067

December 2022 (Resolution No. 1),

Abstention

155,203

2) Approval of the Company's consolidated

For

5,065,803

Adopted

87,8432%

financial statements for the year ended 31

Against

701,067

December 2021 (Resolution No. 2),

Abstention

155,203

3) Allocation of the Company's loss for the

For

5,039,278

Adopted

87,1800%

year ended 31 December 2021 (Resolution

Against

741,039

No. 3),

Abstention

141,756

4)

Authorization of the related parties

For

5, 046,981

Adopted

87,4778%

agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38

Against

722,464

et

seq. of the French

Commercial Code

Abstention

152,628

(Resolution No. 4),

5)

Discharge to the

Board of Directors

For

3,946,733

Adopted

67,6976%

(Resolution No. 5),

Against

1,883,213

Abstention

92,127

6) Authorisation for the Company to buy

For

4,114,970

Adopted

69,9598%

back its own shares (Resolution No. 6),

Against

1,766,940

Abstention

40,163

7) Ratification of the appointment of a

For

4,611,646

Adopted

79,5069%

non-voting member (censeur) of the Board

Against

1,188,665

of Directors (Resolution No. 7),

Abstention

121,762

8) Ratification of the appointment of a

For

4,819,353

Adopted

82,9845%

non-voting member (censeur) of the Board

Against

988,178

of Directors (Resolution No. 8),

Abstention

114,542

9) Appointment of a member of the Board

For

4,546,913

Adopted

78,1769%

of Directors (Resolution No. 9),

Against

1,269,269

Abstention

105,891

10) Appointment of a member of the Board

For

4,839,961

Adopted

83,2870%

of Directors (Resolution No. 10),

Against

971,221

Abstention

110,891

11) Reappointment of a board member

For

4,614,828

Adopted

79,8748%

(Resolution No. 11),

Against

1,162,751

Abstention

144,494

12) Reappointment of a board member

For

4,692,570

Adopted

81,2944%

(Resolution No. 12),

Against

1,079,747

Abstention

149,756

13) Powers for formalities (Resolution

For

4,993,420

Adopted

85,1472%

No. 13),

Against

871,033

Abstention

57,620

Number of participating shareholders (by voting form, electronic vote, proxy or present): 639 shareholders representing 5,922,073 shares.

Contacts

Novacyt SA

+44 (0)23 8074 8830

James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

Deutsche Numis (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Michael Palser

Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

+33 (1) 42 22 10 10

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/

y.petit@allegrafinance.com

Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

The acquisition of Yourgene in September 2023 added a complementary international genomics technology and services business, focussed on delivering accurate molecular diagnostic and screening solutions, across reproductive health and precision medicine. Yourgene's portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products includes non- invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping assays. Yourgene also works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to allow its Ranger® Technology to deliver dynamic target enrichment.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester. The Company also has offices in Taipei (divestment pending), Singapore, the US and Canada and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 17:43:35 UTC.