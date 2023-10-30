Novacyt S.A.
("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")
Result of AGM
The results of the Ordinary General Meeting are set out in the table below, with the Company pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed to the shareholders were duly passed:
1) Approval of the Company's individual
For
5,065,803
Adopted
87,8432%
financial statements for the year ended 31
Against
701,067
December 2022 (Resolution No. 1),
Abstention
155,203
2) Approval of the Company's consolidated
For
5,065,803
Adopted
87,8432%
financial statements for the year ended 31
Against
701,067
December 2021 (Resolution No. 2),
Abstention
155,203
3) Allocation of the Company's loss for the
For
5,039,278
Adopted
87,1800%
year ended 31 December 2021 (Resolution
Against
741,039
No. 3),
Abstention
141,756
4)
Authorization of the related parties
For
5, 046,981
Adopted
87,4778%
agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38
Against
722,464
et
seq. of the French
Commercial Code
Abstention
152,628
(Resolution No. 4),
5)
Discharge to the
Board of Directors
For
3,946,733
Adopted
67,6976%
(Resolution No. 5),
Against
1,883,213
Abstention
92,127
6) Authorisation for the Company to buy
For
4,114,970
Adopted
69,9598%
back its own shares (Resolution No. 6),
Against
1,766,940
Abstention
40,163
7) Ratification of the appointment of a
For
4,611,646
Adopted
79,5069%
non-voting member (censeur) of the Board
Against
1,188,665
of Directors (Resolution No. 7),
Abstention
121,762
8) Ratification of the appointment of a
For
4,819,353
Adopted
82,9845%
non-voting member (censeur) of the Board
Against
988,178
of Directors (Resolution No. 8),
Abstention
114,542
9) Appointment of a member of the Board
For
4,546,913
Adopted
78,1769%
of Directors (Resolution No. 9),
Against
1,269,269
Abstention
105,891
10) Appointment of a member of the Board
For
4,839,961
Adopted
83,2870%
of Directors (Resolution No. 10),
Against
971,221
Abstention
110,891
11) Reappointment of a board member
For
4,614,828
Adopted
79,8748%
(Resolution No. 11),
Against
1,162,751
Abstention
144,494
12) Reappointment of a board member
For
4,692,570
Adopted
81,2944%
(Resolution No. 12),
Against
1,079,747
Abstention
149,756
13) Powers for formalities (Resolution
For
4,993,420
Adopted
85,1472%
No. 13),
Against
871,033
Abstention
57,620
Number of participating shareholders (by voting form, electronic vote, proxy or present): 639 shareholders representing 5,922,073 shares.
Contacts
Novacyt SA
+44 (0)23 8074 8830
James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman
James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
+44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)
Deutsche Numis (Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Michael Palser
Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)
+33 (1) 42 22 10 10
Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit
r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/
y.petit@allegrafinance.com
Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)
+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage
novacyt@walbrookpr.com
About Novacyt Group
Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.
The acquisition of Yourgene in September 2023 added a complementary international genomics technology and services business, focussed on delivering accurate molecular diagnostic and screening solutions, across reproductive health and precision medicine. Yourgene's portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products includes non- invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping assays. Yourgene also works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to allow its Ranger® Technology to deliver dynamic target enrichment.
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester. The Company also has offices in Taipei (divestment pending), Singapore, the US and Canada and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").
For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Novacyt SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 17:43:35 UTC.