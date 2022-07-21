Novacyt : Results of Annual General Meeting
("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The results of the Ordinary General Meeting are set out in the table below:
Resolutions
Votes For
Votes Against
Result
Number
%
Number
%
1)
Approval
of
the
Company's
individual financial statements for
8,894,000
91.27
850,773
8.73
Adopted
the year ended 31 December
2021 (Resolution No. 1 ),
2)
Approval
of
the
Company's
consolidated financial statements
5,981,752
65.88
3,097,785
34.12
Adopted
for the year ended 31 December
2021 (Resolution No. 2 ),
3)
Allocation of the Company's loss
for the year ended 31 December
8,860,326
90.52
928,247
9.48
Adopted
2021 (Resolution No. 3 ),
4)
Authorization
of
the
related
parties agreements referred to in
Articles L. 225-38
et seq. of the
8,844,307
90.98
876,644
9.02
Adopted
French
Commercial
Code
(Resolution No. 4 ),
5)
Discharge
to
the
Board
of
8,373,733
86.03
1,359,369
13.97
Adopted
Directors (Resolution No. 5 ),
6)
Authorisation
for
the
Company
to buy
back
its
8,061,152
83.68
1,571,919
16.32
Adopted
own
shares
(Resolution
No. 6
),
7)
Ratification
of
the
appointment of a member of
8,362,464
86.57
1,297,696
13.43
Adopted
the
Board
of
Directors
(Resolution No. 7 ) ,
8) Amount of remuneration allocated
to members of the Board of
Directors for the year ended 31
7,685,030
79.05
2,036,561
20.95
Adopted
December
2021
(Resolution
No. 8
),
9) Amount of remuneration to be
allocated
to
members
of
the
7,517,452
77.35
2,201,807
22.65
Adopted
Board of Directors from 1 January
2022 (Resolution No. 9 ),
10)Powers
for
formalities
8,583,024
87.51
1,225,208
12.49
Adopted
(Resolution No. 10 ).
Number of participating shareholders (by voting form, electronic vote, proxy or present): 1,225 shareholders representing 10,007,703 shares.
- End -
For further information, please refer to
or contact:
www.novacyt.com
Novacyt SA
David Allmond, Chief Executive Officer James McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)1276 600081
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
Freddie Barnfield / James Black
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)
Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit
+33 (1) 42 22 10 10
r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/ y.petit@allegrafinance.com
FTI Consulting (International)
Victoria Foster Mitchell / Alex Shaw +44 (0)20 3727 1000
victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com/ Alex.Shaw@fticonsulting.com
FTI Consulting (France)
Arnaud de Cheffontaines +33 (0)147 03 69 48 arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com
About Novacyt Group
The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.
For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com
Sales 2021
95,8 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-9,73 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
99,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-31,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
95,9 M
97,8 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
2,17x
EV / Sales 2021
2,19x
Nbr of Employees
276
Free-Float
94,8%
