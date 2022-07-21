Novacyt : Results of Annual General Meeting

9) Amount of remuneration to be

to members of the Board of

The results of the Ordinary General Meeting are set out in the table below:

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Number of participating shareholders (by voting form, electronic vote, proxy or present): 1,225 shareholders representing 10,007,703 shares.

- End -

For further information, please refer to www.novacyt.comor contact:

Novacyt SA

David Allmond, Chief Executive Officer James McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)1276 600081

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Freddie Barnfield / James Black

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit

+33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/ y.petit@allegrafinance.com

FTI Consulting (International)

Victoria Foster Mitchell / Alex Shaw +44 (0)20 3727 1000 victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com/ Alex.Shaw@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting (France) Arnaud de Cheffontaines +33 (0)147 03 69 48 arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

Page 2 of 2