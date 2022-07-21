Log in
07/21/2022
1.336 EUR   -1.62%
Novacyt : Results of Annual General Meeting

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The results of the Ordinary General Meeting are set out in the table below:

Resolutions

Votes For

Votes Against

Result

Number

%

Number

%

1)

Approval

of

the

Company's

individual financial statements for

8,894,000

91.27

850,773

8.73

Adopted

the year ended 31 December

2021 (Resolution No. 1),

2)

Approval

of

the

Company's

consolidated financial statements

5,981,752

65.88

3,097,785

34.12

Adopted

for the year ended 31 December

2021 (Resolution No. 2),

3)

Allocation of the Company's loss

for the year ended 31 December

8,860,326

90.52

928,247

9.48

Adopted

2021 (Resolution No. 3),

4)

Authorization

of

the

related

parties agreements referred to in

Articles L. 225-38et seq. of the

8,844,307

90.98

876,644

9.02

Adopted

French

Commercial

Code

(Resolution No. 4),

5)

Discharge

to

the

Board

of

8,373,733

86.03

1,359,369

13.97

Adopted

Directors (Resolution No. 5),

6)

Authorisation

for

the

Company

to buy

back

its

8,061,152

83.68

1,571,919

16.32

Adopted

own

shares

(Resolution

No. 6),

7)

Ratification

of

the

appointment of a member of

8,362,464

86.57

1,297,696

13.43

Adopted

the

Board

of

Directors

(Resolution No. 7),

8) Amount of remuneration allocated

to members of the Board of

Directors for the year ended 31

7,685,030

79.05

2,036,561

20.95

Adopted

December

2021

(Resolution

No. 8),

9) Amount of remuneration to be

allocated

to

members

of

the

7,517,452

77.35

2,201,807

22.65

Adopted

Board of Directors from 1 January

2022 (Resolution No. 9),

10)Powers

for

formalities

8,583,024

87.51

1,225,208

12.49

Adopted

(Resolution No. 10).

Page 1 of 2

Number of participating shareholders (by voting form, electronic vote, proxy or present): 1,225 shareholders representing 10,007,703 shares.

- End -

For further information, please refer to www.novacyt.comor contact:

Novacyt SA

David Allmond, Chief Executive Officer James McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)1276 600081

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Freddie Barnfield / James Black

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit

+33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com/ y.petit@allegrafinance.com

FTI Consulting (International)

Victoria Foster Mitchell / Alex Shaw +44 (0)20 3727 1000 victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com/ Alex.Shaw@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting (France) Arnaud de Cheffontaines +33 (0)147 03 69 48 arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
