Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Novacyt    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novacyt : S.A. ("Novacyt :" or the "Company") Launch of COVID-19 Antibody Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Novacyt, an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that, further to the announcement on 27 July 2020, the Company has launched a CE-Mark approved serology (antibody) 96-well plate ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test for the detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 derived from plasma and serum samples.

The test has been launched by Microgen Bioproducts Limited (Microgen), which is part of Novacyt’s protein diagnostics division Lab21. The new antibody test complements Novacyt’s existing COVID-19 product portfolio, in particular the Company’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19, to provide clinicians with the diagnostic tools to detect and differentiate between active and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections in patients.

The new antibody test has been validated in a study where 1,673 patient samples (112 positive samples and 1,561 negative samples) were evaluated. The test demonstrated 100% sensitivity in patients that were tested at 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19 by a PCR test. The antibody test also demonstrated 99.4% specificity.

The ELISA test has been designed for use in all established central laboratories and follows a standard ELISA protocol that makes it compatible with most 96-well plate automation systems. Novacyt has sufficient manufacturing capacity to deliver more than three million antibody tests per month initially and the Company is working with its manufacturing partner to ensure this can be increased depending on demand.

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:

“Novacyt remains committed to supporting the global response to COVID-19 through the delivery of high performance diagnostics. We continue to strengthen our product offering in COVID-19 testing as demand continues and we are delighted to launch an antibody test. We believe an antibody test plays an important role in aiding the diagnosis of COVID-19, as well as increasing our understanding of the disease through screening of populations for infection rates and immunity.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

About COVID-19

Researchers at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and their collaborators have sequenced the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pathogen from patient samples and have found it to be genetically distinct from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus that caused an epidemic in 2002 and 2003, as well as from the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) virus that was detected in 2012.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVACYT
02:01aNOVACYT S.A. :  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 ..
BU
02:01aNOVACYT : S.A. ("Novacyt :" or the "Company") Launch of COVID-19 Antibody Test
BU
09/17NOVACYT : Interim Accounts June 2020
PU
09/17NOVACYT : Rapport D'Activitie Semestriel 2020
PU
09/17NOVACYT S.A. ("NOVACYT", THE "COMPAN : Half Year 2020 Results
BU
09/15NOVACYT : Special Board report on resolutions
PU
09/10NOVACYT : Articles of Association
PU
09/07NOVACYT : The Board special report for EGM
PU
09/07NOVACYT : Form to request documents
PU
09/07NOVACYT : Company's activity during FY19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 13,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2019 -6,56 M -7,66 M -7,66 M
Net Debt 2019 9,14 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 364 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOVACYT
Duration : Period :
Novacyt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Anthony Dyer CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jean-Pierre Crinelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVACYT2,953.25%425
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-3.28%78 044
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.28%69 852
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.32%60 409
LONZA GROUP AG61.04%45 471
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.46.81%34 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group