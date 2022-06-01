Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Novacyt
  News
  Summary
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/31 11:35:00 am EDT
1.773 EUR   -4.91%
02:01aNOVACYT S.A. (&LDQUO;NOVACYT&RDQUO;, THE &LDQUO;COMPANY&RDQUO; OR THE &LDQUO;GROUP&RDQUO;) : Publication of Annual Report and AGM voting
BU
04/28NOVACYT : 2021 Management Report
PU
04/28Novacyt 1Q Covid-19-Related Revenue Fell; Sees 2023 Revenue Fall if Trend Continues
DJ
Novacyt S.A. (“Novacyt”, the “Company” or the “Group”): Publication of Annual Report and AGM voting

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2021 has been published and uploaded to the Company's website. The Annual Report has been posted to all shareholders that hold ordinary shares through CREST Depository Interests (CDIs).

The Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held as an open online meeting at 1pm BST/2pm CEST on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.

The Notice of AGM and a Form of Proxy are available on the Company’s website, together with AGM registration details and a video explaining the voting process to shareholders. All materials can be found at www.novacyt.com/investors.

Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting by visiting https://novacyt.eventcaster.co.uk. Registrations must include an electronic signature and be accompanied by proof of shareholding by 10.59pm BST/11.59pm CEST on Thursday 16 June 2022.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy votes either by post, email or vote electronically in accordance with the instructions in the Notice of AGM.

Shareholders can vote in advance of the AGM until 3pm BST/4pm CEST on Monday 20 June 2022 by:

Under French law, for the AGM and EGM meetings to be quorate at the first attempt, at least 20% of shareholders must vote on the ordinary resolutions and 25% of shareholders must vote on the extraordinary resolutions.

Following registration and proof of shareholding, shareholders will be able to virtually attend the AGM and vote online during the meeting if they wish. Following the meeting, a recording of the AGM will be available on the Company’s website at www.novacyt.com/investors. Shareholders who have already voted (through a proxy, using the AGM or Votaccess portals) will be allowed to attend the AGM but will not be able to vote twice.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46,9 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 95,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart NOVACYT
Duration : Period :
Novacyt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Allmond Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Paul Oladimeji Group Head-Research & Development
Bryan Close Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVACYT-59.53%134
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.69%81 280
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.26%74 647
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.34%70 008
MODERNA, INC.-42.78%58 733
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%45 333