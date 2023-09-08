(Alliance News) - Yourgene Health PLC on Friday announced that its takeover by Novacyt SA, a biotechnology group focused on clinical diagnostics, is complete.

YourGene, a Manchester, England-based molecular diagnostics group, in July agreed to a cash takeover offer from Novacyt that valued the company at around GBP17 million.

The companies had said the acquisition "strongly aligns" with Novacyt's post-Covid strategy, which included pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to support its long-term growth and prioritised the twin objectives of geographic expansion and portfolio development.

YourGene shares are suspended and will be cancelled from London's AIM market on Monday. Novacyt shares were 0.5% higher at 75.40 pence each on Friday morning in London.

