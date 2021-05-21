Log in
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Report
Novacyt : DHSC Dispute Update

05/21/2021 | 02:15am EDT
Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 21 May 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an update to its ongoing dispute with the Department of Health and Social Care ('DHSC').

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Novacyt-DHSC-Dispute-update-ENGLISH.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 312 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2020 185 M 226 M 226 M
Net cash 2020 102 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 335 M 409 M 409 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends NOVACYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,90 €
Last Close Price 4,74 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Andrew John William Heath Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVACYT-51.62%409
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.58%86 977
MODERNA, INC.58.87%66 642
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.47%60 517
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-8.35%56 073
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.62%53 146