Paris, France and Camberley, UK - 21 May 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an update to its ongoing dispute with the Department of Health and Social Care ('DHSC').
http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Novacyt-DHSC-Dispute-update-ENGLISH.pdf
