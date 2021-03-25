Donlin Gold Announces Assay Results From Remaining 30 Percent of the 2020 Drill Program, Consistent With Previously Reported Results of Higher Than Predicted Grade-Thickness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to share the last set of assay results from the successful 2020 85-hole, 23,361-meter drill program.



Assay results for all 85 completed holes now reported, representing a final total of 23,361 meters drilled Assay results demonstrate higher drilled grade-thickness than predicted by previous modelling Data collected has resulted in an improved appreciation of the controls on mineralization Drill program results will be integrated into the geologic model



The Board of Donlin Gold is considering additional confirmation and extension drilling to expand upon recent successes and fresh insights into the continuity and structural controls of the higher-grade mineralization.

Exceeding Expectations, Safely

The primary objective of the 2020 drill program, the largest such campaign at Donlin Gold since 2008, was to validate and increase the confidence in recent geologic modeling concepts.

Results in both the ACMA and Lewis deposit areas exceeded grade-thickness predicted by previous modeling, with higher grades observed over narrower intervals, particularly in sedimentary rocks.

Additional confirmation and extension drilling are being planned for the 2021 field season with a focus on further testing, orebody continuity, structural control, and geotechnical and geometallurgical data collection and analysis. The drilling program specifics will be finalized once all assay results have been integrated into an interim model update. It is anticipated that on the completion of the 2021 drilling program and a final geologic model update, the focus will then shift to updating the feasibility study subject to a formal decision by the Board.

Five of the top intervals received or updated since the January 19, 2021 media release include:

● DC20-1930 intersected 51.15 m grading 4.6 g/t gold, starting at 148.85 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 7.60 m grading 12.4 g/t gold, starting at 182.40 m drilled depth; ● DC20-1932 intersected 47.66 m grading 4.8 g/t gold, starting at 101.62 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 4.00 m grading 19.5 g/t gold, starting at 143.28 m drilled depth; ● DC20-1948 intersected 22.61 m grading 8.7 g/t gold, starting at 161.50 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 10.08 m grading 15.5 g/t gold, starting at 167.50 m drilled depth; ● DC20-1938 intersected 17.96 m grading 10.5 g/t gold, starting at 1.83 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 3.96 m grading 28.0 g/t gold, starting at 1.83 m drilled depth; and ● DC20-1946 intersected 35.80 m grading 4.5 g/t gold, starting at 96.20 m drilled depth. ● Drill hole collar locations and five of the top intervals since the January 19, 2021 release are shown in Figure 1 ● Drill hole orientations and depths and significant intervals are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the Appendix at the end of this release.

These results were accomplished between March and October 2020 with zero COVID-19 cases on site and no Lost-Time Incidents.

Statements by the Owners

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said, “The highly successful and COVID-free conclusion of the 2020 drill program, and in particular the strong results Barrick and NOVAGOLD have been sharing over the past eight months, represent a major step forward in improving the geological confidence in the Donlin project, a necessary step to advancing Donlin up the value chain.” He extended his thanks to the Donlin Gold team.

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said, “On every level, the results of the largest drill program at Donlin Gold in 12 years have been incredibly rewarding for the partnership and all stakeholders. Since we released the initial results in August last year, the assays have consistently revealed higher-grade gold intersections. These have only served to elevate Donlin Gold’s confidence in the recent geologic modeling concepts developed by the Barrick and NOVAGOLD teams, while confirming multiple high-grade extensions in both the intrusive (igneous) and sedimentary rocks, including near surface. One such near surface hit in drill hole DC20-1938, revealed today in this final set of results, intersected 17.96 m grading 10.5 g/t gold including 3.96 m grading 28.0 g/t gold starting at 1.83 m drilled depth. Needless to say, the assay results from the 2020 drill program further strengthen our resolve and belief in the extraordinary nature of Donlin Gold and provide us with a wealth of new knowledge to integrate into an updated geologic model.”

Dan Graham, General Manager of the Donlin Gold JV added, “By far, our most important objective in 2020 was to protect the health and safety of our workforce, contractors, and the residents of the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region. Despite the added challenge of navigating a pandemic, all 2020 drill program objectives were transcended and accomplished with zero COVID-19 cases on site and no Lost-Time Incidents. This is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork of all involved. It is an honor to work directly with our Alaska Native Corporation partners, Calista Corporation (“Calista”) and The Kuskokwim Corporation (“TKC”), as well as the communities in the Y-K region. Thanks to the Donlin Gold team, as well as to Calista and TKC for their dedication to the highest standards of safety, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. We are all proud to be bringing a federally permitted project up the value chain in one of the world’s most stable jurisdictions, the great State of Alaska, where there are numerous examples of socially and environmentally responsible mining projects, we as an industry can be proud of, and which can provide long-lasting benefits to future generations.”

About Donlin Gold

Donlin Gold LLC is an Alaska-based company owned equally by Barrick Gold U.S. Inc. and NovaGold Resources Alaska, Inc., which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Barrick and NOVAGOLD, respectively.

Donlin Gold is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native Communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities five decades ago. Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights, and TKC, a collection of 10 village corporations, which owns the surface land rights, and is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. These agreements include a revenue-sharing structure, established by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANSCA) of 1971, which resolved Alaska Native land claims, allotting 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of the commitment to the sustainable and responsible development of the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

__________________________

1 Donlin Gold data as per the Second Updated Feasibility Study (as defined below). Donlin Gold measured resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and indicated resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which Barrick and NOVAGOLD each own 50%. Mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).





FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d74f075a-d6b9-446a-b5b8-478d30385539

Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates.

The owners provided previous updates on assay results in the August 6, 2020 media release “Donlin Gold Project Provides Update on Recent Drilling and Ongoing Community Support in Alaska Amid COVID-19 Pandemic”, the October 26, 2020 media release “Donlin Gold 2020 Q3 Update: Drilling Continues to Yield High Grade Intercepts and Improve Geological Modeling”, and the January 19, 2021 media release “Donlin Gold 2020 Q4 Drilling Program Assay Results Continue to Exceed Modeled Projections While Partners Deliver a Safe and COVID-Free Year.” These previously disclosed results are referenced in Table 2 and marked with their disclosure date.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2020 Donlin Gold drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold LLC and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 93% core recovery was achieved. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on two-meter lengths, with a minimum length of 0.3 meters and maximum length of approximately 3.5 meters. Sampled half-core was crushed and pulverized in ALS Limited’s Fairbanks, Alaska; Whitehorse, Yukon; or Vancouver, British Columbia sample preparation facilities. Pulp samples were sent to the ALS labs in Vancouver, British Columbia; Lima, Peru; or Reno, Nevada for gold assays and to labs in Vancouver, British Columbia or Lima, Peru for multi-element analysis. At least 14 quality control samples (four standards, four coarse blanks, two pulp blanks, two coarse duplicates, and two pulp duplicates) were inserted into each batch of 80 samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by both Boart Longyear drill operators and on 96% of reported completed holes by DGI Geoscience Inc. technicians, and collar surveys were completed on all holes by Professional Licensed Surveyors from either Rowland Engineering Consultants or Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, DGI Geoscience Inc., Rowland Engineering Consultants, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the “Donlin Creek Gold Project Alaska, USA NI 43-101 Technical Report on Second Updated Feasibility Study” prepared by AMEC with an effective date of November 18, 2011, as amended January 20, 2012 (the “Second Updated Feasibility Study”). Kirk Hanson, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, North America, (AMEC, Reno) is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the independent technical report, and an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101. Wood Canada Limited (“Wood” formerly AMEC Americas Limited) is currently updating all sections of the Second Updated Feasibility Study with updated costs, economic assessment, permitting information, and technical information related to permitting, generated on the Donlin Gold project since 2011, which is anticipated to be finalized and filed during 2021. Based on that cost review, Wood determined that updating the Second Updated Feasibility Study using 2020 costs and new gold price guidance results in no material change to the mineral resources or mineral reserves. The economic assessment in the updated study may be materially different than in the 2011 study.

Clifford Krall, P.E., who is the Mine Engineering Manager for NOVAGOLD and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2020 Donlin Gold drill program contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling program, he visited the project site twice during the 2020 field season; discussed and observed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Project Manager and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

Barrick Contacts:

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Catherine Raw

COO, North America

Tel: +1 416-307-5157

www.barrick.com

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications



Jason Mercier

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

www.novagold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of Barrick and NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated benefits from the 2020 drill program including an improved geological model for Donlin Gold; the update to the Second Updated Feasibility Study and the results thereof, ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the development of Donlin Gold; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; and future share price performance of Barrick and NOVAGOLD. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of permits including the right-of-way lease offer for the project’s buried natural gas pipeline; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19); uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, and development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold property; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Barrick’s most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and NOVAGOLD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports and other documents filed by Barrick and NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s Investor Relations website at www.barrick.com and www.novagold.com, respectively, or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of Barrick and NOVAGOLD on the date the statements are made. Barrick and NOVAGOLD assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

NOVAGOLD cautions that this media release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates included in this media release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM)—CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (“CIM Definition Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”), and resource and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. NOVAGOLD’s disclosure concerning Reserve & Resources Estimates remains consistent with NI 43-101. Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. SEC Industry Guide 7 normally does not permit the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources”, "indicated mineral resources” or "inferred mineral resources” or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7 in documents filed with the SEC. Investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources” may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7 as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves” are also not the same as those of SEC Industry Guide 7, and reserves reported by NOVAGOLD in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7. Donlin Gold does not have known reserves, as defined under SEC Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7.

On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted a final rule (“New Final Rule”) that will replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new disclosure requirements that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101. Companies must comply with the New Final Rule for the Company’s first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, which for NOVAGOLD would be the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2021. The New Final Rule provides that SEC Industry Guide 7 will remain effective until all registrants are required to comply with the New Final Rule, at which time SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded. While early voluntary compliance with the New Final Rule is permitted, NOVAGOLD has not elected to comply with the New Final Rule at this time.









APPENDIX

TABLE 1

Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

Hole Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Depth (m) DC20-1865 237 79 227.0 DC20-1866 45 67 302.7 DC20-1867 28 73 217.5 DC20-1868 358 67 247.2 DC20-1869 330 72 175.9 DC20-1870 307 71 249.9 DC20-1871 303 63 458.4 DC20-1872 312 53 632.8 DC20-1873 250 49 274.9 DC20-1874 300 76 253.0 DC20-1875 304 53 218.5 DC20-1876 288 69 235.0 DC20-1877 303 73 249.9 DC20-1878 304 55 459.9 DC20-1879 302 58 231.0 DC20-1880 300 71 249.9 DC20-1881 301 52 256.0 DC20-1882 327 56 524.9 DC20-1883 308 54 266.4 DC20-1884 306 72 251.8 DC20-1885 278 63 296.6 DC20-1886 304 56 255.4 DC20-1887 305 60 255.4 DC20-1888 312 72 266.5 DC20-1889 328 56 406.6 DC20-1890 abandoned before completion, re-drilled as 1891 DC20-1891 331 55 377.3 DC20-1892 184 63 300.2 DC20-1893 312 75 260.9 DC20-1894 230 67 620.6 DC20-1895 329 53 362.1 DC20-1896 abandoned before completion, re-drilled as 1898

DC20-1897 325 59 335.0 DC20-1898 302 77 250.9 DC20-1899 358 63 201.0 DC20-1900 302 71 235.0 DC20-1901 306 65 464.8 DC20-1902 287 61 176.2 DC20-1903 259 64 150.7 DC20-1904 0 69 200.0 DC20-1905 290 58 212.5 DC20-1906 181 77 347.8 DC20-1907 305 63 431.6 DC20-1908 305 60 351.4 DC20-1909 5 75 239.3 DC20-1910 288 51 235.0 DC20-1911 1 78 150.3 DC20-1912 302 65 474.3 DC20-1913 296 63 224.9 DC20-1914 290 66 200.3 DC20-1915 309 67 325.5 DC20-1916 295 69 218.2 DC20-1917 50 65 175.3 DC20-1918 305 67 252.4 DC20-1919 272 57 249.0 DC20-1920 313 49 253.3 DC20-1921 235 54 607.2 DC20-1922 318 68 254.5 DC20-1923 301 69 211.5 DC20-1924 297 63 228.0 DC20-1925 290 54 210.0 DC20-1926 291 70 150.3 DC20-1927 296 68 299.9 DC20-1928 299 65 226.2 DC20-1929 289 58 214.9 DC20-1930 208 64 233.2 DC20-1931 295 65 152.7 DC20-1932 289 56 175.3 DC20-1933 295 59 200.0 DC20-1934 289 54 250.2 DC20-1935 282 69 150.0 DC20-1936 1 68 231.0 DC20-1937 256 68 531.9 DC20-1938 307 67 150.0 DC20-1939 171 79 151.8 DC20-1940 292 62 200.0 DC20-1941 104 85 175.0 DC20-1942 273 60 175.3 DC20-1943 326 78 215.5 DC20-1944 279 61 320.0 DC20-1945 305 77 283.8 DC20-1946 17 52 263.0 DC20-1947 304 76 240.2 DC20-1948 306 59 305.1 DC20-1949 326 56 303.6 DC20-1950 325 59 334.1 DC20-1951 6 73 178.8

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.

TABLE 2

2020 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID Area From

(Meters) To

(Meters) Length

(Meters) Au Grade (g/t) Reported DC20-1865 ACMA 136.75 149.16 12.41 4.91 8/6/2020 DC20-1865 155.50 174.21 18.71 2.03 8/6/2020 DC20-1865 200.22 213.57 13.35 2.97 8/6/2020 DC20-1865 TOTAL 44.47 3.12 DC20-1866 ACMA 14.00 17.82 3.82 3.48 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 35.39 81.30 45.91 5.03 8/6/2020 including 63.35 75.30 11.95 10.44 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 98.25 103.42 5.17 7.01 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 108.30 131.66 23.36 4.15 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 208.44 221.61 13.17 4.69 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 226.53 256.81 30.28 4.20 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 266.00 276.76 10.76 4.72 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 281.33 285.57 4.24 1.83 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 291.00 296.86 5.86 5.61 8/6/2020 DC20-1866 TOTAL 142.57 4.61 DC20-1867 ACMA 23.20 28.04 4.84 7.37 8/6/2020 DC20-1867 66.14 70.74 4.60 5.90 8/6/2020 DC20-1867 92.68 104.00 11.32 6.17 8/6/2020 DC20-1867 TOTAL 20.76 6.39 DC20-1868 ACMA 115.51 125.74 10.23 4.13 8/6/2020 DC20-1868 243.48 247.19 3.71 1.92 8/6/2020 DC20-1868 TOTAL 13.94 3.54 DC20-1869 ACMA 10.80 16.15 5.35 3.22 8/6/2020 DC20-1869 33.30 43.30 10.00 2.68 8/6/2020 DC20-1869 49.30 58.83 9.53 3.86 8/6/2020 DC20-1869 128.19 137.60 9.41 3.08 8/6/2020 DC20-1869 TOTAL 34.29 3.20 DC20-1870 ACMA 156.66 164.60 7.94 4.24 8/6/2020 DC20-1870 173.10 180.80 7.70 7.53 8/6/2020 DC20-1870 TOTAL 15.64 5.86 DC20-1871 ACMA 12.80 20.80 8.00 4.01 8/6/2020 DC20-1871 30.35 72.26 41.91 11.61 8/6/2020 including 38.24 42.24 4.00 17.00 8/6/2020 including 55.78 62.26 6.48 38.77 8/6/2020 DC20-1871 341.67 347.44 5.77 1.00 8/6/2020 DC20-1871 425.97 435.71 9.74 1.60 10/26/2020 DC20-1871 TOTAL 65.42 8.25 DC20-1872 Lewis 47.30 73.46 26.16 3.40 10/26/2020 DC20-1872 82.80 86.60 3.80 4.74 10/26/2020 DC20-1872 163.82 167.70 3.88 4.39 8/6/2020 DC20-1872 290.62 294.58 3.96 3.17 8/6/2020 DC20-1872 544.34 555.00 10.66 1.80 10/26/2020 DC20-1872 603.23 609.23 6.00 2.33 10/26/2020 DC20-1872 TOTAL 54.46 3.11 DC20-1873 Lewis 42.90 53.74 10.84 4.36 8/6/2020 DC20-1873 60.88 68.54 7.66 18.40 8/6/2020 including 63.16 68.54 5.38 25.26 8/6/2020 DC20-1873 TOTAL 18.50 10.17 DC20-1874 ACMA 159.39 169.59 10.20 7.24 10/26/2020 DC20-1874 174.65 177.97 3.32 3.51 10/26/2020 DC20-1874 236.83 239.88 3.05 5.52 10/26/2020 DC20-1874 TOTAL 16.57 6.18 DC20-1875 Lewis 18.75 22.64 3.89 1.50 10/26/2020 DC20-1875 43.17 47.09 3.92 1.95 10/26/2020 DC20-1875 100.06 105.68 5.62 6.09 10/26/2020 DC20-1875 TOTAL 13.43 3.55 DC20-1876 ACMA 5.62 18.35 12.73 5.35 10/26/2020 DC20-1876 TOTAL 12.73 5.35 DC20-1877 ACMA 123.48 127.65 4.17 80.58 10/26/2020 including 124.50 127.65 3.15 106.24 10/26/2020 DC20-1877 TOTAL 4.17 80.58 DC20-1878 Lewis 27.47 34.05 6.58 2.83 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 48.86 68.63 19.77 11.34 10/26/2020 including 54.86 61.86 7.00 25.24 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 74.63 79.74 5.11 15.79 10/26/2020 including 74.63 77.74 3.11 21.10 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 96.92 105.70 8.78 1.23 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 120.32 124.31 3.99 1.83 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 132.14 135.94 3.80 1.21 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 140.90 154.70 13.80 3.10 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 175.34 186.70 11.36 2.00 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 198.40 240.70 42.30 2.03 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 244.75 247.92 3.17 4.27 10/26/2020 DC20-1878 TOTAL 118.66 4.31 DC20-1879 Lewis 62.30 68.44 6.14 1.85 10/26/2020 DC20-1879 118.57 149.20 30.63 2.40 10/26/2020 DC20-1879 TOTAL 36.77 2.31 DC20-1880 ACMA 40.70 44.80 4.10 10.67 10/26/2020 DC20-1880 136.30 139.80 3.50 10.23 10/26/2020 DC20-1880 TOTAL 7.60 10.47 DC20-1881 ACMA 50.75 55.25 4.50 3.03 10/26/2020 DC20-1881 TOTAL 4.50 3.03 DC20-1882 ACMA 5.00 9.00 4.00 4.52 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 15.00 21.00 6.00 6.54 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 27.00 43.00 16.00 2.81 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 67.00 71.00 4.00 1.51 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 113.11 121.27 8.16 4.28 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 160.18 167.55 7.37 2.11 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 200.80 219.63 18.83 1.75 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 233.97 245.15 11.18 4.73 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 251.03 255.03 4.00 3.90 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 302.03 328.53 26.50 2.24 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 336.49 349.54 13.05 2.32 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 392.24 402.03 9.79 2.99 10/26/2020 DC20-1882 TOTAL 128.88 2.94 DC20-1883 Lewis 49.38 62.00 12.62 2.19 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 137.16 157.45 20.29 1.21 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 172.70 178.97 6.27 2.54 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 214.50 222.50 8.00 2.58 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 230.00 234.00 4.00 9.12 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 258.50 264.50 6.00 15.45 10/26/2020 DC20-1883 TOTAL 57.18 3.81 DC20-1884 ACMA 142.50 152.25 9.75 5.07 10/26/2020 DC20-1884 163.25 167.10 3.85 2.17 10/26/2020 DC20-1884 TOTAL 13.60 4.25 DC20-1885 ACMA 268.96 274.75 5.79 12.96 10/26/2020 including 268.96 272.87 3.91 16.11 10/26/2020 DC20-1885 TOTAL 5.79 12.96 DC20-1886 Lewis 43.76 49.67 5.91 2.17 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 125.88 139.80 13.92 3.47 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 147.00 151.00 4.00 3.95 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 158.78 180.90 22.12 4.65 10/26/2020 including 172.90 176.90 4.00 12.30 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 196.80 212.20 15.40 3.37 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 218.20 252.08 33.88 6.52 10/26/2020 including 224.20 232.14 7.94 11.27 10/26/2020 DC20-1886 TOTAL 95.23 4.75 DC20-1887 Lewis 5.10 10.50 5.40 1.78 10/26/2020 DC20-1887 132.00 145.50 13.50 4.32 10/26/2020 including 134.00 138.00 4.00 10.02 10/26/2020 DC20-1887 150.45 160.00 9.55 4.65 10/26/2020 DC20-1887 177.38 185.00 7.62 1.65 10/26/2020 DC20-1887 212.50 218.50 6.00 1.73 10/26/2020 DC20-1887 TOTAL 42.07 3.22 DC20-1888 ACMA 178.58 185.51 6.93 43.12 10/26/2020 including 180.26 183.51 3.25 90.49 10/26/2020 DC20-1888 191.45 203.33 11.88 1.77 10/26/2020 DC20-1888 TOTAL 18.81 17.00 DC20-1889 ACMA 33.00 43.00 10.00 5.95 1/19/2021 including 35.00 39.00 4.00 11.15 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 56.00 60.00 4.00 1.38 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 115.00 120.00 5.00 24.27 1/19/2021 including 115.50 118.50 3.00 32.77 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 176.00 188.00 12.00 2.77 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 205.50 218.50 13.00 2.68 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 281.00 306.20 25.20 2.13 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 348.00 353.00 5.00 7.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1889 TOTAL 74.20 4.67 DC20-1891 ACMA 8.08 15.39 7.31 1.65 10/26/2020 DC20-1891 52.99 76.37 23.38 2.58 10/26/2020 DC20-1891 107.69 121.70 14.01 2.20 10/26/2020 DC20-1891 212.43 222.39 9.96 1.66 1/19/2021 DC20-1891 228.35 248.63 20.28 3.32 1/19/2021 DC20-1891 262.48 291.66 29.18 3.10 1/19/2021 DC20-1891 331.37 335.37 4.00 2.33 1/19/2021 DC20-1891 TOTAL 108.12 2.65 DC20-1892 ACMA 52.51 74.19 21.68 2.39 1/19/2021 DC20-1892 92.16 95.87 3.71 4.18 1/19/2021 DC20-1892 148.00 156.00 8.00 4.12 1/19/2021 DC20-1892 184.96 188.48 3.52 1.04 1/19/2021 DC20-1892 247.50 257.46 9.96 1.75 1/19/2021 DC20-1892 TOTAL 46.87 2.59 DC20-1893 ACMA 139.70 143.70 4.00 1.35 1/19/2021 DC20-1893 223.80 230.50 6.70 1.87 1/19/2021 DC20-1893 247.43 253.80 6.37 1.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1893 TOTAL 17.07 1.65 DC20-1894 ACMA 26.60 32.60 6.00 3.84 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 132.40 136.40 4.00 3.38 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 152.40 158.40 6.00 3.68 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 244.20 253.80 9.60 1.00 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 259.00 263.00 4.00 9.22 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 274.50 284.00 9.50 5.48 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 290.00 294.00 4.00 3.83 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 345.00 348.00 3.00 4.88 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 421.50 429.50 8.00 2.08 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 508.00 521.63 13.63 4.45 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 558.93 580.27 21.34 3.65 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 586.06 605.33 19.27 2.31 1/19/2021 DC20-1894 TOTAL 108.34 3.57 DC20-1895 ACMA 20.43 26.40 5.97 4.13 1/19/2021 DC20-1895 169.30 193.80 24.50 5.33 DC20-1895 218.28 242.08 23.80 6.54 1/19/2021 including 220.28 227.40 7.12 12.71 1/19/2021 DC20-1895 257.63 267.00 9.37 1.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1895 286.85 289.93 3.08 3.66 1/19/2021 DC20-1895 TOTAL 66.72 5.06 DC20-1897 ACMA 17.74 28.95 11.21 2.20 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 145.10 153.04 7.94 1.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 219.04 225.04 6.00 2.69 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 243.58 258.12 14.54 4.79 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 287.70 295.70 8.00 2.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 321.98 325.97 3.99 8.81 1/19/2021 DC20-1897 TOTAL 51.68 3.47 DC20-1898 ACMA 222.04 231.93 9.89 4.11 1/19/2021 DC20-1898 TOTAL 9.89 4.11 DC20-1899 ACMA 72.73 88.87 16.14 7.78 1/19/2021 including 72.73 76.70 3.97 13.91 1/19/2021 DC20-1899 TOTAL 16.14 7.78 DC20-1900 Lewis 90.12 94.00 3.88 2.83 1/19/2021 DC20-1900 107.20 119.30 12.10 2.37 1/19/2021 DC20-1900 140.20 150.00 9.80 4.78 1/19/2021 DC20-1900 164.00 184.00 20.00 2.74 1/19/2021 DC20-1900 199.00 209.00 10.00 5.61 1/19/2021 DC20-1900 TOTAL 55.78 3.54 DC20-1901 Lewis 73.66 85.15 11.49 1.16 1/19/2021 DC20-1901 218.78 222.46 3.68 3.65 1/19/2021 DC20-1901 233.97 237.50 3.53 3.43 1/19/2021 DC20-1901 302.16 306.16 4.00 3.50 1/19/2021 DC20-1901 358.00 390.00 32.00 2.40 1/19/2021 DC20-1901 TOTAL 54.70 2.37 DC20-1902 Lewis 18.00 33.30 15.30 1.23 1/19/2021 DC20-1902 96.00 103.54 7.54 4.65 1/19/2021 DC20-1902 153.00 159.27 6.27 1.79 1/19/2021 DC20-1902 TOTAL 29.11 2.24 DC20-1903 ACMA 99.39 107.53 8.14 45.26 1/19/2021 including 99.39 106.23 6.84 52.14 1/19/2021 DC20-1903 112.79 119.76 6.97 2.57 1/19/2021 DC20-1903 TOTAL 15.11 25.57 DC20-1904 ACMA 61.77 97.65 35.88 3.71 1/19/2021 DC20-1904 103.54 109.42 5.88 4.94 1/19/2021 DC20-1904 TOTAL 41.76 3.88 DC20-1905 Lewis 41.65 45.05 3.40 4.50 1/19/2021 DC20-1905 51.00 67.00 16.00 2.45 1/19/2021 DC20-1905 81.00 89.00 8.00 1.39 1/19/2021 DC20-1905 TOTAL 27.40 2.40 DC20-1906 ACMA 225.73 237.98 12.25 6.27 1/19/2021 DC20-1906 TOTAL 12.25 6.27 DC20-1907 Lewis 248.54 254.46 5.92 1.48 1/19/2021 DC20-1907 367.08 385.96 18.88 5.60 1/19/2021 including 368.95 372.75 3.80 16.09 1/19/2021 DC20-1907 395.45 403.24 7.79 1.64 1/19/2021 DC20-1907 418.58 428.45 9.87 3.27 1/19/2021 DC20-1907 TOTAL 42.46 3.76 DC20-1908 Lewis 112.25 122.25 10.00 2.40 1/19/2021 DC20-1908 TOTAL 10.00 2.40 DC20-1909 ACMA 74.22 79.40 5.18 8.04 1/19/2021 DC20-1909 94.50 98.40 3.90 3.17 1/19/2021 DC20-1909 135.50 145.60 10.10 2.31 1/19/2021 DC20-1909 189.00 193.00 4.00 3.33 DC20-1909 TOTAL 23.18 3.91 DC20-1910 Lewis 162.43 166.43 4.00 6.54 1/19/2021 DC20-1910 184.23 193.23 9.00 7.88 1/19/2021 DC20-1910 201.23 209.23 8.00 7.28 1/19/2021 DC20-1910 TOTAL 21.00 7.40 DC20-1911 ACMA 61.00 83.00 22.00 2.29 1/19/2021 DC20-1911 105.00 113.00 8.00 2.68 1/19/2021 DC20-1911 TOTAL 30.00 2.40 DC20-1912 Lewis 178.80 198.80 20.00 4.11 1/19/2021 DC20-1912 249.70 287.00 37.30 7.00 1/19/2021 including 251.70 255.00 3.30 24.55 1/19/2021 DC20-1912 341.00 373.60 32.60 1.70 DC20-1912 405.60 414.50 8.90 2.47 DC20-1912 423.60 431.60 8.00 1.38 DC20-1912 TOTAL 106.80 4.04 DC20-1913 Lewis 15.00 19.00 4.00 4.87 1/19/2021 DC20-1913 118.53 148.00 29.47 2.25 DC20-1913 TOTAL 33.47 2.56 DC20-1914 ACMA 18.44 28.44 10.00 1.92 1/19/2021 DC20-1914 91.13 104.02 12.89 1.31 1/19/2021 DC20-1914 112.88 116.88 4.00 1.05 1/19/2021 DC20-1914 TOTAL 26.89 1.49 DC20-1915 Lewis 31.90 37.55 5.65 1.08 1/19/2021 DC20-1915 228.10 234.10 6.00 1.78 1/19/2021 DC20-1915 287.42 302.78 15.36 7.22 1/19/2021 including 298.78 302.78 4.00 21.03 1/19/2021 DC20-1915 316.76 324.76 8.00 2.16 1/19/2021 DC20-1915 TOTAL 35.01 4.14 DC20-1916 Lewis 19.94 31.88 11.94 4.87 1/19/2021 DC20-1916 49.90 58.86 8.96 5.32 1/19/2021 DC20-1916 136.18 148.16 11.98 1.32 1/19/2021 DC20-1916 201.59 211.58 9.99 1.57 1/19/2021 DC20-1916 TOTAL 42.87 3.20 DC20-1917 ACMA 145.56 157.35 11.79 1.51 DC20-1917 TOTAL 11.79 1.51 DC20-1918 Lewis 154.20 162.20 8.00 3.07 DC20-1918 194.16 199.53 5.37 1.59 DC20-1918 TOTAL 13.37 2.48 DC20-1919 ACMA 77.25 89.25 12.00 1.55 DC20-1919 147.15 171.15 24.00 1.55 DC20-1919 189.25 197.25 8.00 1.87 DC20-1919 235.30 246.43 11.13 3.36 DC20-1919 TOTAL 55.13 1.96 DC20-1920 Lewis 6.03 10.67 4.64 4.10 1/19/2021 DC20-1920 138.61 144.00 5.39 1.48 DC20-1920 151.00 162.19 11.19 1.86 DC20-1920 192.26 199.80 7.54 3.56 DC20-1920 TOTAL 28.76 2.60 DC20-1921 ACMA 19.80 23.80 4.00 3.91 DC20-1921 98.86 103.98 5.12 2.11 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 109.98 116.97 6.99 5.48 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 133.56 142.67 9.11 1.69 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 165.67 189.40 23.73 2.64 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 206.23 209.74 3.51 5.18 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 284.64 292.98 8.34 4.99 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 297.12 311.16 14.04 3.27 1/19/2021 DC20-1921 320.31 323.75 3.44 12.13 DC20-1921 339.27 349.27 10.00 2.36 DC20-1921 355.27 361.66 6.39 11.17 including 355.27 360.94 5.67 11.50 DC20-1921 371.47 402.18 30.71 3.78 DC20-1921 413.94 426.58 12.64 5.27 DC20-1921 433.03 449.99 16.96 4.10 DC20-1921 496.23 506.40 10.17 5.42 DC20-1921 TOTAL 165.15 4.19 DC20-1922 Lewis 134.00 139.77 5.77 3.00 DC20-1922 TOTAL 5.77 3.00 DC20-1923 Lewis 62.88 69.28 6.40 7.02 DC20-1923 85.60 91.55 5.95 1.68 1/19/2021 DC20-1923 128.00 131.62 3.62 3.79 1/19/2021 DC20-1923 196.29 200.10 3.81 2.42 DC20-1923 TOTAL 19.78 3.94 DC20-1924 Lewis 40.25 46.25 6.00 1.80 DC20-1924 113.08 125.57 12.49 2.50 DC20-1924 132.25 139.25 7.00 6.54 DC20-1924 TOTAL 25.49 3.44 DC20-1925 Lewis 160.60 164.60 4.00 1.06 DC20-1925 TOTAL 4.00 1.06 DC20-1926 Lewis 21.96 35.96 14.00 4.36 1/19/2021 DC20-1926 TOTAL 14.00 4.36 DC20-1929 Lewis 135.00 145.50 10.50 2.34 DC20-1929 154.75 160.50 5.75 1.12 DC20-1929 TOTAL 16.25 1.91 DC20-1930 ACMA 102.30 110.30 8.00 2.62 1/19/2021 DC20-1930 119.50 137.50 18.00 3.14 1/19/2021 DC20-1930 148.85 200.00 51.15 4.65 including 182.40 190.00 7.60 12.39 DC20-1930 208.00 218.00 10.00 1.25 DC20-1930 TOTAL 87.15 3.76 DC20-1932 Lewis 91.62 95.62 4.00 3.24 DC20-1932 101.62 149.28 47.66 4.76 including 143.28 147.28 4.00 19.53 DC20-1932 TOTAL 51.66 4.65 DC20-1934 Lewis 128.66 132.66 4.00 4.51 DC20-1934 166.66 174.66 8.00 2.68 DC20-1934 TOTAL 12.00 3.29 DC20-1935 Lewis 37.75 41.10 3.35 2.56 DC20-1935 TOTAL 3.35 2.56 DC20-1936 Lewis 181.48 198.31 16.83 2.27 DC20-1936 TOTAL 16.83 2.27 DC20-1937 ACMA 158.35 162.16 3.81 5.72 DC20-1937 173.96 177.96 4.00 2.84 DC20-1937 185.96 195.60 9.64 1.80 DC20-1937 243.26 285.23 41.97 1.40 DC20-1937 291.23 295.23 4.00 6.35 DC20-1937 301.23 325.45 24.22 3.04 DC20-1937 335.36 341.36 6.00 6.79 1/19/2021 DC20-1937 349.30 365.63 16.33 3.20 1/19/2021 DC20-1937 390.19 494.07 103.88 6.14 1/19/2021 including 459.17 481.32 22.15 12.55 1/19/2021 DC20-1937 500.10 526.63 26.53 2.40 1/19/2021 DC20-1937 TOTAL 240.38 4.17 DC20-1938 Lewis 1.83 19.79 17.96 10.47 including 1.83 5.79 3.96 28.02 DC20-1938 53.58 61.20 7.62 2.99 DC20-1938 TOTAL 25.58 8.24 DC20-1940 Lewis 18.08 24.00 5.92 1.58 DC20-1940 123.00 152.55 29.55 4.64 including 124.85 132.30 7.45 12.19 DC20-1940 158.50 164.50 6.00 5.57 DC20-1940 TOTAL 41.47 4.34 DC20-1941 ACMA 5.49 14.63 9.14 1.25 DC20-1941 90.38 125.75 35.37 3.40 DC20-1941 TOTAL 44.51 2.96 DC20-1942 Lewis 15.50 19.50 4.00 4.19 DC20-1942 53.50 73.00 19.50 7.10 including 53.50 59.90 6.40 13.26 DC20-1942 122.75 125.75 3.00 5.17 DC20-1942 TOTAL 26.50 6.45 DC20-1944 ACMA 27.73 31.73 4.00 3.57 DC20-1944 205.38 209.00 3.62 5.45 1/19/2021 DC20-1944 227.00 232.00 5.00 1.55 1/19/2021 DC20-1944 237.62 249.22 11.60 3.59 1/19/2021 DC20-1944 274.00 277.55 3.55 8.49 1/19/2021 DC20-1944 286.17 294.00 7.83 6.12 1/19/2021 DC20-1944 TOTAL 35.60 4.53 DC20-1945 ACMA 95.86 124.70 28.84 1.58 DC20-1945 145.70 153.35 7.65 1.65 DC20-1945 246.75 258.92 12.17 4.60 DC20-1945 TOTAL 48.66 2.34 DC20-1946 ACMA 26.00 44.30 18.30 2.08 DC20-1946 50.25 60.25 10.00 3.36 DC20-1946 72.25 84.25 12.00 4.17 DC20-1946 96.20 132.00 35.80 4.55 DC20-1946 183.00 188.60 5.60 5.82 DC20-1946 TOTAL 81.70 3.88 DC20-1947 ACMA 73.81 80.10 6.29 3.20 1/19/2021 DC20-1947 TOTAL 6.29 3.20 DC20-1948 ACMA 151.98 155.50 3.52 10.12 DC20-1948 161.50 184.11 22.61 8.66 including 167.50 177.58 10.08 15.47 DC20-1948 TOTAL 26.13 8.86 DC20-1949 ACMA 28.84 32.56 3.72 2.28 1/19/2021 DC20-1949 64.93 70.44 5.51 3.30 1/19/2021 DC20-1949 96.01 100.58 4.57 2.17 1/19/2021 DC20-1949 141.35 156.70 15.35 5.37 1/19/2021 DC20-1949 212.45 222.82 10.37 1.13 DC20-1949 248.25 258.90 10.65 4.14 DC20-1949 285.90 289.06 3.16 4.53 DC20-1949 TOTAL 53.33 3.55 DC20-1950 ACMA 18.60 30.60 12.00 3.03 DC20-1950 80.40 85.40 5.00 1.99 DC20-1950 161.50 175.50 14.00 2.63 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 180.80 193.05 12.25 3.14 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 230.30 237.50 7.20 5.91 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 250.00 262.50 12.50 3.49 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 272.00 277.38 5.38 2.24 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 295.15 302.00 6.85 5.17 1/19/2021 DC20-1950 307.00 320.50 13.50 3.60 DC20-1950 TOTAL 88.68 3.43 DC20-1951 ACMA 2.90 11.30 8.40 3.03 DC20-1951 109.96 123.88 13.92 2.34 1/19/2021 DC20-1951 TOTAL 22.32 2.60

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Any drill intervals not depicted in this table did not meet the significant interval criteria.