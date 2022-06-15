Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NovaGold Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG   CA66987E2069

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(NG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
6.830 CAD   -0.44%
12:55pSAVE THE DATE : NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast
GL
12:55pSAVE THE DATE : NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast
GL
09:07aNOVAGOLD's Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

06/15/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on June 29, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place on July 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation. 

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers:1-800-319-4610
International callers:1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com

 


All news about NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
12:55pSAVE THE DATE : NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call an..
GL
12:55pSAVE THE DATE : NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call an..
GL
09:07aNOVAGOLD's Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away
AQ
06/14NOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away - Form 8-K
PU
06/14NovaGold Resources Inc. Announces Demise of Igor Levental, Independent Director
CI
06/14NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
06/14NOVAGOLD BRIEF : Says Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passed Away
MT
06/14NOVAGOLD's Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away
GL
06/14NOVAGOLD's Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away
GL
05/23NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2022 Virtual Annual Ge..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 286 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
NovaGold Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Lang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Ottewell Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas Scott Kaplan Chairman
Tricia Pannier Secretary, Director-Human Resources & Corporate
Clynton R. Nauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.-19.84%1 769
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.24%50 071
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.82%34 711
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-21.22%23 600
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.89%22 088
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.15%17 607