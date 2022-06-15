SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast
06/15/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on June 29, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place on July 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.