SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

09/20/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after market close on October 4, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place on October 5, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation. 

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers:1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com

 


