    NG   CA66987E2069

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(NG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
6.790 CAD   -0.29%
05:06pSave The Date : NOVAGOLD 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast
GL
05/23NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2023 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/23Novagold Resources Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

06/14/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after market close on June 27, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place June 28, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

 Video Webcast:www.novagold.com/investors/events/  
 North American callers:1-800-319-4610 
 International callers:1-604-638-5340 
    

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


