Novamind : Cantor Symposium on Mental Health Clinics

October 11, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Virtual

Numinus will participate in the Cantor Symposium on Mental Health Clinics on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Pablo Zuanic, Cantor Research Analyst, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT. To attend, please register here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j0ChDwu_Tn6EFJfMUYjfqA

For more information about the event, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact your appropriate Cantor representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].