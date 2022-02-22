Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Novamind Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVMDF   CA67001F1045

NOVAMIND INC.

(NVMDF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/18 03:59:26 pm
0.2186 USD   -7.49%
08:22aNOVAMIND : Publishes Psychedelic Therapy Patient Case Studies
PU
02/16NOVAMIND : Advances Clinical Pilot for Frontline KAP
PU
02/16Novamind Inc. Advances Clinical Pilot for Frontline KAP
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novamind : Publishes Psychedelic Therapy Patient Case Studies

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Novamind Inc.(CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today launched Healing Stories, a series of case studies with first-hand accounts of patient experiences with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy at Novamind clinics ("Healing Stories").

Healing Stories was commissioned by Novamind as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to destigmatize mental illness and to educate the public on psychedelic medicine. While promising data from clinical research and advocacy supported by Novamind and other mission-driven organizations continues to increase awareness and public education, negative perceptions of mental health conditions are frequently cited as a barrier to seeking help.1

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, commented, "We know one of the most powerful ways to break down stigma is through sharing lived experiences. Whether they see their own experiences reflected or those of their loved ones, we hope that Healing Stories will resonate and empower people to reach out for help."

The first two Healing Stories feature frontline healthcare workers who found relief through ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) when the stress of the pandemic destabilized their mental health and exacerbated pre-existing conditions. A third Healing Story features a patient with severe depression who was ready for a new solution after traditional therapy and medications were no longer effective treatment options.

Mr. Conforti continued, "The stories are in the voices of patients who are new to KAP, helping to shed light, dispel fear and educate the public and referring clinicians about this novel treatment option. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has shared their deeply personal story-it is creating hope for healing."

To read Healing Stories, please visit this link.

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Investor Relations
Email: IR@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

1. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2787280

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689754/Novamind-Publishes-Psychedelic-Therapy-Patient-Case-Studies

Disclaimer

Novamind Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVAMIND INC.
08:22aNOVAMIND : Publishes Psychedelic Therapy Patient Case Studies
PU
02/16NOVAMIND : Advances Clinical Pilot for Frontline KAP
PU
02/16Novamind Inc. Advances Clinical Pilot for Frontline KAP
CI
02/09NOVAMIND : Participates in Alto Neuroscience Phase II Clinical Trial for MDD and PTSD
PU
02/09Novamind Participates in Alto Neuroscience Phase II Clinical Trial for MDD and PTSD
CI
02/08Novamind Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/08NOVAMIND : Appoints Prakash Gowd as Chief Operating Officer
PU
02/03NOVAMIND : Hosts Clinical Trial to Advance Ketamine Therapy for End-of-Life Patients
PU
01/26Novamind Inc. announced that it has received CAD 5 million in funding
CI
01/24NOVAMIND : Announces CAD$5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,07  4,76  4,76 
Net income 2021 -7,25 M -5,69 M -5,69 M
Net cash 2021 4,54 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 5 860 181x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart NOVAMIND INC.
Duration : Period :
Novamind Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaron Conforti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jing Peng Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reid J. Robison Director & Chief Medical Officer
Paul Thielking Chief Scientific Officer
Prakash Gowd Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAMIND INC.-47.77%17
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.00%134 047
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-4.99%74 109
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-15.83%24 622
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.98%19 546
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.8.99%19 007