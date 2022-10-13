Novamind : Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

October 13, 2022 11:30 AM PT

Virtual

Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus, will participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.



The discussion will focus on Numinus' recently completed and transformative acquisition of Novamind; the value this acquisition brings to the Company; and key growth opportunities and catalysts for Numinus.



For all investors and other persons interested in participating, please register here.



For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications [email protected]