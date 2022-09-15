EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics Present WYNZORA® (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) Cream, 0.005%/0.064% Subgroup Data Analysis at Skin of Color Update 2022 Conference

– New data analysis from previously completed successful Phase 3 study1 demonstrated WYNZORA® Cream to be effective and convenient for skin of color patients for the treatment of plaque psoriasis

DURHAM, N.C. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that EPI Health, a Novan Company, and MC2 Therapeutics presented data from a previously unpublished subgroup analysis of the U.S. Phase 3 pivotal study of WYNZORA® Cream at the Skin of Color Update 2022 Conference held September 9-11, 2022, in New York, NY.

Published as a poster, this analysis from a previously completed Phase 3 randomized, multicenter, investigator-blind, parallel-group trial of WYNZORA® Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) evaluated efficacy and convenience factors in skin of color patients compared to the total study population. Patients with skin of color (Fitzpatrick IV-VI) made up 36% of subjects in the WYNZORA® head-to-head study, and 8% were African American. The proportion of patients (37.4%) in the Fitzpatrick type IV-VI group achieving Physician Global Assessment (PGA) success (at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline and clear or almost clear) after 8 weeks of treatment with CAL/BDP (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) cream was similar to the total population (38.7%) and significantly different from CAL/BDP TS (topical suspension) (p=0.0042) and cream vehicle (p=0.0013). The change from baseline mPASI after 8 weeks of treatment in the skin of color population was 61.8% with CAL/BDP Cream and 47.7% with CAL/BDP TS (p=0.0003), compared to 62.2% CAL/BDP Cream and 52% CAL/BDP TS in the total population (p<0.0001). No cases of hypopigmentation were reported in the Phase 3 trial.

This subgroup analysis shows that skin of color patients treated with CAL/BDP cream have similar efficacy to the total trial population. Patient convenience and satisfaction for CAL/BDP cream were scored similarly or higher in patients with skin of color than in the total trial population and compared to CAL/BDP TS.

“Patients with skin of color are typically not well represented in topical psoriasis studies. This data enables us to understand the efficacy of WYNZORA® Cream in this population, which comprised more than one third of patients enrolled. The results from this analysis demonstrated similar efficacy and comparable or higher scores for convenience factors (such as how easy the treatment was to apply) in Fitzpatrick skin type IV to VI subjects, giving us further confidence in using WYNZORA® for these patients,” commented Fran Cook-Bolden M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor, Weill Cornell Medicine New York, NY and an investigator for the WYNZORA Cream US Phase 3 study.

Title: Calcipotriene (CAL) and betamethasone dipropionate (BDP) cream demonstrates high efficacy and convenience in skin of color patients with plaque psoriasis

Authors: Valerie Callender, MD, Susan Taylor, MD and Fran Cook-Bolden, MD

About WYNZORA® (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) Cream

WYNZORA® Cream is a cream-based fixed dose combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis. WYNZORA® Cream is based on PAD™ Technology, which uniquely enables stability of both calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate in a convenient-to-use aqueous formulation. WYNZORA® Cream was uniquely designed to provide patients a treatment option in their daily routines by combining the three essentials of a topical therapy in one single product namely high efficacy, a favorable safety profile and convenience of use.

WYNZORA Cream - Important Safety Information

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions and all the medicines you take, including any corticosteroid medicines and any other products containing calcipotriene.

Do not use other products containing calcipotriene or a corticosteroid medicine without talking to your healthcare provider first.

WYNZORA Cream may cause side effects, including:

Too much calcium in your blood or urine and/or adrenal gland problems

Cushing's syndrome, a condition that happens when your body is exposed to large amounts of the hormone cortisol

High blood sugar and sugar in your urine

Vision problems, including an increased risk of developing cataracts and glaucoma.

The most common side effects include upper respiratory infection, headache, and application site irritation. These are not all the possible side effects. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

This summary is not comprehensive. Visit www.wynzora.com to obtain the FDA-approved Full Prescribing Information.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan recently completed the acquisition of EPI Health. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams. Following the acquisition, the company employs approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 territories, and promotes products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

About MC2 Therapeutics A/S

MC2 Therapeutics A/S is a privately held commercial stage pharmaceutical company committed to research in skin biology and development of novel treatment paradigms for people with autoimmune and chronic inflammatory skin conditions.

Its innovative approach to address complex challenges more effectively is anchored in deep understanding of the skin biology combined with learnings from the pathophysiology across disease segments. Fueled by an entrepreneurial mindset and creativity, MC2 Therapeutics aims to set new standards in treatment satisfaction for people with skin conditions.

For additional information please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com

