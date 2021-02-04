Log in
Novan : Corporate Presentation

02/04/2021
novan.com

NASDAQ: NOVN

Nitric Oxide-Based Medicine

Corporate Presentation February 4, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to pharmaceutical development of nitric oxide-releasing product candidates and our intention to advance development of certain product candidates, including the timing, enrollment demand and progress of our Phase 3 program to evaluate SB206 for the treatment of molluscum and the timing of anticipated top-line results, the timing of reporting findings or results from our programs currently in process and the sufficiency of our cash position. These forward-looking statements are included throughout this presentation. We have used the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable", "targeted" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our ongoing or future product development activities and preclinical studies, which may not prove successful in demonstrating proof-of concept, or may show adverse toxicological findings, and even if successful may not necessarily predict that subsequent clinical trials will show the requisite safety and efficacy of our product candidates; risks and uncertainties in the clinical development process, including, among others, length, expense, ability to enroll patients, reliance on third parties, potential for delays or other impacts, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, and that results of earlier research and preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of results, conclusions or interpretations of later research activities or additional trials; risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that our product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur and that we may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; our ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development of our product candidates; the risk that disruptions at the FDA or other agencies could cause such agencies to cancel or postpone meetings or otherwise impact the ability of such agencies to provide regulatory guidance or feedback or timely review and process our regulatory submissions, all of which could have a material adverse effect on our business; risks related to the manufacture of clinical trial materials; any operational or other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any delays or disruptions to the enrollment in and conduct of the B-SIMPLE4 Phase 3 trial; and other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

2

Ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with data targeted Q2 2021

3

Investment Opportunity

Company's First Potential NDA Filing Targeted 2022

NITRICIL

Platform

N O

Leveraging nitric oxide's naturally

occurring antiviral and

immunomodulatory mechanisms

Significant Market

Pipeline Expansion

Opportunity

Opportunities

~3.4 million1

Lead program, SB206

Targeting multiple indications in

ongoing pivotal Phase 3 for

dermatology, women's health, infectious

treatment of molluscum

diseases and gastroenterology conditions

4

1. Syneos Health Consulting Primary (n=40 Pediatricians, n=39 Dermatologists, n=4 Pediatric Dermatologists) and Secondary Research (2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novan Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
