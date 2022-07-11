Novan : Factsheet

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE WITH POTENTIAL TO FUEL COMMERCIAL GROWTH
Product
Indication
Pre-IND
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approval
Next Targeted
Candidate
Milestone
PRIORITY DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
SB206
Molluscum
NDA Submission Q4 2022
(berdazimer gel,10.3%)
SB204
Acne Vulgaris
Commence Phase 3 study1
POTENTIAL FUTURE VALUE DRIVERS
SB019
SARS-CoV-2
Submit IND and Commence
Phase 11
Atopic Dermatitis
Initiate Phase 1b study2
SB414
Psoriasis
Evaluate potential next step2
SB208
Tinea Pedis
Evaluate potential next step2
SB207
Genital Warts
Initiate Phase 2/3 study2
1. Subject to additional funding | 2. Programs are not currently in active development.
SB206
(berdazimer gel,10.3%)
Molluscum Contagiosum
High unmet medical
U.S. addressable
Tolerability of existing
need with no
market of ~6 million,
procedures remains a
FDA-approved
primarily children
concern with Pediatricians
prescription treatment
1-14 years old1
and Dermatologists2
SB206 NDA SUBMISSION TARGETED 4Q 2022
SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) Aims to be the First
FDA-Approved Prescription Treatment for Molluscum
Launch Pre-
Commercial Activities
Finalize B-SIMPLE4
NDA-Enabling
Week-24 Readout
2Q 2022
Stability Testing
4Q 2022
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
Pre-NDA Meeting
Submit New Drug
with FDA
Application
Note: Two previously completed Phase 3 studies posted directionally similar results and one or both will be included in the NDA submission as conﬁrmatory to the above, B-SIMPLE4 eﬃcacy results.
SB204
Acne Vulgaris
~50 Million
people with acne in
the U.S.¹
Topical U.S. acne market (products and combos) is approximately
$2.9 Billion²
Two Phase 3 studies completed in 2017
One pivotal Phase 3 study to be conducted
Size of trial estimated to include >1,000 patients
3 co-primary endpoints (non-inﬂammatory lesions, inﬂammatory lesions, IGA success)
