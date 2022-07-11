Novan : Factsheet

NASDAQ: NOVN | novan.com

Innovative Therapies for Skin Diseases

Why Novan, Why Now

A medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases

FULLY INTEGRATED BENCH TO BEDSIDE CAPABILITIES

Research and Development Engine Commercial Capabilities Robust NO-Based Drug Discovery Platform Supply Chain and Market Access Proven Clinical-Stage Development Sales and Marketing - 42 territories Capabilities Financial Management Analytics, In-House cGMP Commercial Manufacturing and Reporting

PROMOTED MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Sales Reps currently covering 42 territories across the U.S. with plan to cover 50 by year end

INITIALLY COVERING TOP 4 MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY MARKETS

PSORIASIS ROSACEA ACNE ATOPIC DERMATITIS million people million people million people million children million adults ~7.5 in the U.S.1,2 ~16 in the U.S.3 ~50 in the U.S.4 ~9.6 in the U.S.5 ~16.5 in the U.S.5

