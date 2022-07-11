Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Novan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   US66988N2053

NOVAN, INC.

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
2.450 USD   +1.24%
09:04aNOVAN : Factsheet
PU
06/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Finish Above Tuesday's Worst Levels
MT
06/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novan : Factsheet

07/11/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: NOVN | novan.com

Innovative Therapies for Skin Diseases

Why Novan, Why Now

A medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases

FULLY INTEGRATED BENCH TO BEDSIDE CAPABILITIES

Research and Development Engine

Commercial Capabilities

Robust NO-Based Drug Discovery Platform

Supply Chain and Market Access

Proven Clinical-Stage Development

Sales and Marketing - 42 territories

Capabilities

Financial Management Analytics,

In-House cGMP Commercial Manufacturing

and Reporting

PROMOTED MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Sales Reps currently covering 42 territories across the U.S. with plan to cover 50 by year end

INITIALLY COVERING TOP 4 MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY MARKETS

PSORIASIS

ROSACEA

ACNE

ATOPIC DERMATITIS

million people

million people

million people

million children

million adults

~7.5 in the U.S.1,2

~16 in the U.S.3

~50 in the U.S.4

~9.6 in the U.S.5

~16.5 in the U.S.5

1. Based on the 2003-2006 and 2009-2010 NHANES and U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey. NHANES=National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys 2. Rachakonda TD et aJ Am Acad Dermatol 2014;70:512-6.l; 3. IQVIA, NPA, 2019 3. "Understanding Rosacea." Rosacea.org, accessed 10 Jan. 2022, https://www.rosacea.org/patients/materials/understanding-rosacea/what-is-rosacea. 4. Bickers DR, Lim HW, Margolis D, Weinstock MA, Goodman C, Faulkner E et al. The burden of skin diseases: 2004 a joint project of the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the Society for Investigative Dermatology. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 2006;55:490-500 5. https://nationaleczema.org/eczema/types-of-eczema/atopic-dermatitis/

INVESTOR RELATIONS

JTC Team // 833.475.8247 // novn@jtcir.com

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE WITH POTENTIAL TO FUEL COMMERCIAL GROWTH

Product

Indication

Pre-IND

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approval

Next Targeted

Candidate

Milestone

PRIORITY DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

SB206

Molluscum

NDA Submission Q4 2022

(berdazimer gel,10.3%)

SB204

Acne Vulgaris

Commence Phase 3 study1

POTENTIAL FUTURE VALUE DRIVERS

SB019

SARS-CoV-2

Submit IND and Commence

Phase 11

Atopic Dermatitis

Initiate Phase 1b study2

SB414

Psoriasis

Evaluate potential next step2

SB208

Tinea Pedis

Evaluate potential next step2

SB207

Genital Warts

Initiate Phase 2/3 study2

1. Subject to additional funding | 2. Programs are not currently in active development.

SB206

(berdazimer gel,10.3%)

Molluscum Contagiosum

High unmet medical

U.S. addressable

Tolerability of existing

need with no

market of ~6 million,

procedures remains a

FDA-approved

primarily children

concern with Pediatricians

prescription treatment

1-14 years old1

and Dermatologists2

SB206 NDA SUBMISSION TARGETED 4Q 2022

SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) Aims to be the First

FDA-Approved Prescription Treatment for Molluscum

Launch Pre-

Commercial Activities

Finalize B-SIMPLE4

NDA-Enabling

Week-24 Readout

2Q 2022

Stability Testing

4Q 2022

3Q 2021

3Q 2022

Pre-NDA Meeting

Submit New Drug

with FDA

Application

  1. Molluscum Contagiosum - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028. Seven Major Markets (U.S., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2017 - 2028)
  2. Syneos Health Consulting Primary (n=40 Pediatricians, n=39 Dermatologists, n=4 Pediatric Dermatologists) and Secondary Research (2019)

Note: Two previously completed Phase 3 studies posted directionally similar results and one or both will be included in the NDA submission as conﬁrmatory to the above, B-SIMPLE4 eﬃcacy results.

SB204

Acne Vulgaris

~50 Million

people with acne in

the U.S.¹

Topical U.S. acne market (products and combos) is approximately

$2.9 Billion²

Two Phase 3 studies completed in 2017

One pivotal Phase 3 study to be conducted

Size of trial estimated to include >1,000 patients

3 co-primary endpoints (non-inﬂammatory lesions, inﬂammatory lesions, IGA success)

  1. Bickers DR, Lim HW, Margolis D, Weinstock MA, Goodman C, Faulkner E et al. The burden of skin diseases: 2004 a joint project of the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the Society for Investigative Dermatology. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 2006;55:490-500.
  2. IMS National Prescription Audit MAT Feb. 2016 - Acne Prescription Market TRx Dollars - MAT Feb 2016

INVESTOR RELATIONS

JTC Team // 833.475.8247 // novn@jtcir.com

Disclaimer

Novan Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVAN, INC.
09:04aNOVAN : Factsheet
PU
06/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Finish Above Tuesday's Worst Levels
MT
06/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
06/13Novan Raises $15 Million in Registered Direct Offering
MT
06/13Novan Announces Closing of Approximately $15.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Price..
GL
06/10NOVAN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Novan to Raise $15 Million in Registered Direct Offering
MT
06/09Novan Announces Approximately $15.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Ma..
GL
06/08NOVAN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20NOVAN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,1 M 52,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart NOVAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,45 $
Average target price 28,80 $
Spread / Average Target 1 076%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paula Brown Stafford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Gay Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi Chief Medical Officer
Carri Geer Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Donofrio Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVAN, INC.-41.25%52
MERCK KGAA-22.86%77 486
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-0.16%12 357
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-18.93%4 773
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-26.84%3 624
YUHAN CORPORATION-7.73%3 015