Novan, Inc.(NasdaqCM:NOVN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. The Company is engaged in developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with a focus on molluscum contagiosum (molluscum). The Company's commercial portfolio includes six branded prescription drugs. It actively promotes three medical dermatological products in the United States, such as Wynzora (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate), Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride), and Minolira (minocycline hydrochloride). Wynzora is a combination of calcipotriene, a vitamin D analog, and betamethasone dipropionate, a corticosteroid, indicated for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis. Rhofade is an alpha1A adrenoceptor agonist indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema. Minolira is indicated to treat inflammatory lesions.

Sector Pharmaceuticals