NOVAN, INC.

NOVAN, INC.

(NOVN)
Novan Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

01/29/2021 | 04:05pm EST
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it has received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The notice indicated that, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company's common stock having been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, from January 14, 2021 through January 28, 2021, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases and gastroenterology conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate, SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, is currently being evaluated in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including, but not limited to, any operational or other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any delays or disruptions to the conduct of the B-SIMPLE4 study; risks and uncertainties in the clinical development process, including, among others, length, expense, ability to enroll patients, potential for delays or other impacts, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, and that results of earlier research and preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of results, conclusions or interpretations of later research activities or additional trials; risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that the Company’s product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur and that the Company may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development of the Company’s product candidates; the risk that disruptions at the FDA or other agencies could cause such agencies to cancel or postpone meetings or otherwise impact the ability of such agencies to provide regulatory guidance or feedback or timely review and process the Company’s regulatory submissions, all of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business; risks related to the manufacture of raw materials, including the Company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient, and drug product components utilized in clinical trial materials, including failure to transfer technology and processes to third parties effectively or failure of those third parties to obtain approval of and maintain compliance with the FDA or comparable regulatory authorities; the Company’s reliance on arrangements with third parties to support its operations and development efforts and the risk that such parties will not successfully carry out their contractual duties or meet expected deadlines; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
NOVN@jtcir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
