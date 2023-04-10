Novanta : 2022 Annual Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

At Novanta, our mission is to deliver innovation that matters. From lifesaving surgical robotic or DNA sequencing technologies to advanced industrial technology solutions for electric vehicle production or 3D printing, Novanta's precision engineering products enhance people's lives, increase safety, and improve the productivity of our customers. Our business model is to serve as a trusted, technology partner to our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers, solving their toughest problems with our proprietary, customized technology solutions. Increasingly, our solutions are intelligent subsystems with embedded controls and software, leveraging capabilities and application expertise unique to Novanta. In doing so, we enable our customers to differentiate their product offerings, and accelerate their time to market. It is, therefore, no surprise that our customer relationships are long term partnerships, and typically with the leading OEMs in their fields. We work hard to deepen these trusted relationships and we will continue to invest to maintain our technology leadership.

We believe that where and how we play matters. Our differentiated business model, with proprietary technologies and diversified exposure to high-growth medical and advanced industrial markets with long product life cycles, has proven resilient under multiple geopolitical and macroeconomic scenarios and shocks. Over the last decade, we have increased our exposure to medical markets from mid-single digit percentages to approximately 50% of overall Novanta revenue, and also reduced our exposure to cyclical microelectronics markets to less than 10% of our revenue. We believe our long-term strategic positioning is extremely strong with long-term secular macroeconomic tailwinds such as robotics and automation, healthcare productivity and precision medicine. You can expect us to continue our disciplined capital allocation approach focused on cash-on-cash returns for both organic growth investments and acquisitions.

Novanta had a record-setting year in 2022, with our highest-ever level of sales and profitability. For the full year of 2022, we delivered $861 million in revenue, representing 22% year-over-year revenue growth on a reported basis and 14% growth on an organic basis(1). Our Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the full year was $184 million, up more than 20% versus 2021, and our Adjusted EPS(1) was $3.07, up 17%. We won multiple new customer platforms, establishing a strong foundation for robust growth into the next few years. In addition, we entered 2023 with a very robust level of backlog and strong demand tailwinds in our medical businesses. We also completed one small but strategic acquisition during 2022 that, we expect, will help improve our capacity for revenue growth and gross margin expansions in one of our core strategic product categories. We achieved all of this while managing a challenging environment.

In 2022, we saw continued success in our efforts to offer new innovations to our customers. Our vitality index(2) was healthy at about 25% of sales, versus mid-single digit percentages a few years ago. Our R&D teams continue to make good progress on our new product pipeline, with particular focus on robotic surgery, precision robotics, minimally invasive surgery, deep and extreme UV lithography, electric vehicle production and battery processing, laser additive manufacturing, and micro machining. We believe the impact of our new products will be meaningful to our growth in the coming years.

We also continue to invest in our high-performance culture, the Novanta Way, with diverse and inclusive teams, living our values, engaged around our mission and strategy, and driving continuous improvement using our Novanta Growth System (NGS) tools. We believe that the Novanta Way supports our long-term growth and success. It has been a differentiator in attracting, retaining and developing talent. We continue to see below-market labor attrition rates and we are focused on ensuring that we have competitive pay, excellent benefits, and exciting career development and progression. Our teams have progressed the NGS deployment, with hundreds of Novanta employees trained on and using the tools. We have a regular cadence of kaizen events, structured problem-solving sessions, and other process improvement activities, at all levels of the organization, to consistently improve customer satisfaction, and our operating results. In doing so, NGS is becoming a platform that connects our businesses to collaborate, share best practices, and develop our people. NGS is how we execute and continuously improve.

Finally, at Novanta, we believe that being a responsible organization benefits all our stakeholders-our customers, suppliers, business partners, employees, shareholders, and the communities of which we are a part. Our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach is embedded into the Novanta Way. It is who we are. We just published Novanta's third annual ESG Report and while there is a lot more work to do, I am proud of what our teams have achieved so far.

In closing, as always, I would like to thank our customers, our employees and you, our shareholders, for the ongoing support. I am particularly grateful for our dedicated Novanta teammates. I'm humbled to lead such a talented and committed team and am continually impressed by the dedication and initiative shown by our teams across the world who truly live the Novanta values and go above and beyond our expectations. Our achievements couldn't happen without them.

Yours truly,

/s/ Matthijs Glastra

Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

April 7, 2023